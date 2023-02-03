NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week.
“We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan said. “How soon we fill it will depend upon interest in the position by qualified candidates.”
When she was hired in September, Amanda Nelson became the police departments sole assistant animal control officer. The department is once again down to one officer, in Tutko.
Nelson’s resignation comes just four months after police filled the position for the first time since 2020.
“We’ve always had a part-timer, but it was vacant for over two years,” Tutko said. “The former (part-time officer) left December of 2020, then they just posted a position last September.”
According to Tutko, the hiring of part-time help occurred after Tutko needed to use two separate medical leaves in 2022.
“I don’t know how long (the part-time position) will be vacant this time,” she said. “Hopefully, not very long because we’re coming into the summer months when the weekends are obviously very busy in Narragansett.”
Narragansett resident Brenda Holder, who has volunteered in local animal rescue for 10 years, believes there needs to be more interest in protecting local pets.
“It’s important, because with all the coyotes, they are all over the place,” Holder said. “Knowing that … you have to pick up these dogs right away.”
George Farrell, who is a part-time resident of Narragansett “three to four nights a week” said his video camera will pick up plenty of footage of coyotes and foxes.
“I come in and out of the house and I see people walking their dogs, walking with their children — because we still get some warm days — and I tell them ‘You have to be careful, there’s a lot of coyotes around here,’ ” Farrell said. “Especially when the pups are with the mother, they’ll be aggressive. It’s the same, even in Providence. They’re everywhere.”
Although she is on the road more than in her office, Tutko is available during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tutko can be contacted via the police department’s dispatch.
“Typically, if someone reports their animal missing, I’ll check the area, obviously it’s different for cats and dogs, because dogs are much easier to spot,” Tutko said. “And we have had to go to the extent of trapping before.”
Tutko added, because she is off during nights and weekends “more often than not,” independent trackers will “come into play.”
“If I have a report of a missing animal, that’s my priority, unless I get diverted to another call,” Tutko said. “One of the luxuries of my job is that I have the ability to traverse the entire town, it’s not like the police officers where you’re stuck in one section of the area.”
Tutko said if she finds a stray dog, she will usually stay in the area where it was located and ask neighbors if they recognize it.
“Dog people know each other in the neighborhood and nine and a half times out of 10, I’m going to find where it belongs,” she said. “If I can’t find one by 2:30, that’s when I’ll bring them to the shelter.”
