Local legislators and environmental advocates said they’re hopeful a bill to largely ban the use of plastic bags by retailers will pass the General Assembly this year. Last week, State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee joined Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to introduce the Plastic Waste Reduction Act. The bill would prohibit retailers from making available any single-use plastic checkout bag — such as those typically found at grocery stores — and would require that any paper bags made available be recyclable, with an exception for paper carry-out bags at restaurants. Do you support such a bill? Let us know in this week's poll question.

