SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown is moving closer to buying a parcel of land at the corner of Post and Ministerial Roads for the site of a new EMS facility.
“We’re very close to the acquisition of this property,” Town Manager James Manni said Monday, without providing a specific date.
The wheels have been in motion on the plan since January, when the South Kingstown Land Trust offered to sell half of a one-acre lot in Perryville for use as a two-bay garage for vehicles. The facility also would have eight bunks and parking spaces.
“The town solicitor and the Land Trust are working very closely to get the finishing touches on a purchase and sales agreement,” Manni said.
The town would pay the trust $10,000 for the property, which is the price the trust proposed at the outset of talks.
“I think that’s a tremendous piece of property to get for such a reasonable price,” Manni said. “I’m very appreciative to the Land Trust for offering that to us.”
Two to three weeks after the town and Land Trust sign a purchase and sales agreement, a request for qualifications would be ready to solicit proposals from architects and engineers for the work, Manni said.
“The design will take about two to three months,” he said. “The permitting with the state and town will take an additional three to six months.”
The town would re-zone its portion of the property for government-institutional use.
South Kingstown has $1.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money set aside for construction, Manni said, and he’s in talks with U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s (D-R.I.) office about the town possibly receiving federal grant money to help the town buy vehicles or defray costs in other areas.
“Sen. Reed has been instrumental in providing municipalities with huge support in these areas,” he said. In Narragansett, similar federal funds helped to buy a $940,000 ladder truck, a $400,000 patrol boat and other equipment.
The Land Trust’s proposed site was given to the trust as a gift along with several other sites. The donor didn’t protect the sites with conservation easements.
Over the years the Land Trust has leased the parcel for farm uses: In 2018, the Narragansett High School Future Farmers of America class built a corn crib on the site.
South Kingstown EMS Chief Craig Stanley and EMS officials have argued a station is needed in that area to reduce response times, especially in the face of the elevated call volume they’ve seen in the last several years.
Stanley has explored suitable locations for an EMS station, preferring a spot along the Route 1 corridor toward Charlestown.
The EMS department operates from two locations 24-hours per day. Paramedic 1 and 2 are located at the North Station within the Public Safety Complex on Kingstown Road, and Paramedic 3 is located at the South Station within the Public Services building on Commodore Perry Highway.
In March, some residents aired concerns about putting an EMS station in their neighborhood.
Some had questions about noise and light distractions from the ambulances, with Stanley responding that the trucks would not activate their sirens while pulling out of the bay, waiting instead until they pull onto Route 1.
Others argued that the woman who bequeathed the parcel to the Land Trust – Helena Hope Gammell, a founding member of the trust – would not have wanted to see it developed.
Still others who support the project said the lot is the exact right spot for an EMS facility, giving vehicles easy and quick access in all directions.
