SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – In an unusual emergency meeting late Sunday afternoon, the South Kingstown Town Council agreed to slash restaurants’ capacity crowds – a feature of St. Patrick’s Day revelry Tuesday – as officials mount a proactive push against the spread of the coronavirus.
Restaurants and other licensees of the town under the council’s emergency declaration are now restricted to a maximum of 100 people at any one time – and lower if the building’s fire rating for numbers is less. The emergency ordinance to be enforced by the police went into effect immediately.
South Kingstown Town Manager Robert Zarnetske said that town officials wanted clear and decisive action prior to the gatherings in local restaurants for St. Patrick’s Day when large number of people gather in close proximity while eating and drinking – and possibly spreading the virus.
Some South Kingstown officials recommended limiting the number of people to ten per gathering – effectively shuttering most restaurants – but a majority of council members in the 3-2 decision preferred to pose less of a hardship on businesses at the present time.
In North Kingstown, meanwhile, town manager Ralph Mollis said Sunday evening he, too, will be asking his town council Monday night to approve an emergency declaration. He said it will be comprehensive and include limits on gatherings such as in restaurants.
Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney could not be reached for comment about his plans.
That approach to shutting down, though, is exactly the route George’s of Galilee in Narragansett is taking, said Kevin Durfee, owner of the popular restaurant in Point Judith.
“I think the situation is going to get worse and I want to protect my customers, my employees and the public,” he said. Durfee said that George’s will provide curbside pick-up for people calling in orders and paying by credit card.
He also said that he plans to partner with Narragansett’s Sunset Farm by making restaurant food available through the farm’s food truck that can serve people who may face quarantines.
In addition, both he and Perry Raso, owner of Matunuck Oyster Bar, 629 Succotash Road, in the Matunuck section of South Kingstown, said they will provide food free of charge to children and teenagers in high school to help cover any meals they might lose during school shutdowns.
“With area schools being closed and many families relying on school lunch programs to provide a hot lunch, Matunuck Oyster Bar will offer our children’s menu items free to any student that comes in during weekdays until school resumes. To-go or in house, no questions asked,” Matunuck Oyster Bar said on its Facebook page.
For more information, read Thursday’s Independent.
