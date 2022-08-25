School committee member Jake Mather announced his resignation from the panel last Thursday.
Mather was appointed to the school board in 2019 by the town council to fill a vacancy, and then ran successfully to retain his seat in 2020. Mather is quitting the panel less than two years into a four-year term.
“It has been my goal to be a voice for my community and an advocate for our students and the amazing educators in our district,” Mather said in a statement. “It has become clear to me, however, that I am no longer able to do this in a productive way.”
Mather, a Democrat, was a member of the School Committee’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee.
His resignation is the latest of a string of departures amid multiple ongoing investigations relating to alleged “fat checks” at North Kingstown High School, including former School Superintendent Phil Auger. Two other members of the committee, Greg Blasbalg and Lisa Hildebrand, have announced they will not seek re-election.
Mather is an architect and co-owner of Mather & Page Landscape Architects.
“I would like to thank Mr. Mather for his three years of service to the North Kingstown School community,” said Michael Waterman, interim superintendent, in a statement. “I wish Mr. Mather and his family the best in the future.”
