NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The former Charlie O’s restaurant site on Point Judith Road may not become a high-end eating establishment as planned, but the vacant property could be put up for sale, according to owner T.J. Martucci.
Martucci, head of The Martucci Group, said more than a year ago he planned to build a new restaurant on the property after demolishing the iconic Charlie O’s, long a favorite tavern of tourists, locals and University of Rhode Island students.
The building was razed and the lot has been empty ever since. He has said that he wanted a new establishment to be like The Trap Brew Pub and Grill in East Greenwich.
This week, though, he is saying that his plans are being stymied by the Town of Narragansett, which is imposing various conditions for development. Those disputes, he said, have led to canceling any development for the property and serious consideration for selling it.
The town, however, said that he can go forward, but must meet certain stipulations that town regulatory boards can make.
“The last activity that took place at the Zoning Board of Review on March 31, 2022, did grant him approval to proceed with some modifications,” said Wayne Pimental, town building and zoning officer.
Martucci, though, contends that “the town is just not friendly to incoming restaurants and does not want commercial development. They have blocked me every step of the way and now I have put money for that project into something else I am doing,” he said.
“The town has cost me more than $300,000 in legal work for designs, changes and issues that never needed to happen,” he said.
His group owns and operates various businesses in East Greenwich, including the Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery, Besos Kitchen & Cocktails, The Trap Brew Pub & Grill, and Kai Bar & Restaurant.
He pointed to issues with the town with capacity, parking and various design disputes that prevent the “needed development of that property in a way that is financially responsible.”
Martucci had described the planned new restaurant as “a high-end pub, a good place to watch a game without being in a sports bar and having a split-level design with a ground-floor entertainment section, table-service area and bar.”
The second floor, he said, would have included mezzanine-level seating that would look over the entertainment area. It also would have had space for a private-party gathering. He wanted a potential opening earlier this year.
The town provided a detailed timeline of decisions, which stretch back to 2020, regarding the ups and downs of consideration of Martucci’s plans. There are various denials as well as approvals of parts of his plan and modifications to it.
On March 31, town zoning officials approved an expansion of the building size, but Martucci needed to:
Reduce the number of patrons allowed to 280.
The outdoor front deck was reduced and restricted to indoor/outdoor bar service.
He also must satisfy various other engineering, landscaping and soil-sedimentation requirements.
A request for an expanded deck space was denied “due to not meeting standards for relief, specifically noting that the deck could accommodate more people and the expanded space would lead to greater noise having a detrimental effect on the surrounding neighborhood,” according to town records.
Pimental said, “He does have approval to move forward with those conditions.”
