Celebrate Colon Cancer Awareness in March by drinking some prep then having a colonoscopy if you’re over 45 years old and have so far dodged the screening. It could save your life.
However, if this kind of celebrating is something you prefer to do privately, then get a specialized test of your stools. That could tell you and your physician more about whether this further exam is needed.
It is simple advice from two area gastroenterologists who know the risks of avoidance and the rewards of vigilance.
Dr. Colin Woodard, who has an office in Narragansett, and Dr. Steven Moss, who lives in East Greenwich and practices at Brown University School of Medicine in Providence, said the screening procedures and tests have proven their worth in Rhode Island alone as well as nationally.
“What I tell patients is that we have options for your colon cancer screening. The best screening test is the one that gets done, so that’s always number one. We must be doing something rather than nothing,” said Woodard, a physician with Gastrointestinal Medicine Associates.
The advice is apparently taken seriously with many Rhode Island residents whose ages and family history make them candidates for a once-previously avoided exam known as a colonoscopy.
Moss said that almost at 80 percent of people in Rhode Island recommended to have screening have had theirs. Looking back 10 years, he recalled, that number was about 40 or 50 percent.
This month is dedicated to public health outreach to remind people about being diligent about getting screened to find problem polyps — tissue growths in the colon — as well as actually prevent undetected cancer from spreading.
Rhode Island State Department of Health statistics show dramatic declines in instances of colorectal cancer in residents from 1997 to 2016, according to this most current information on its website. Rates in men declined by 57 percent, in women by 54 percent, and the overall death rate is down by 45 percent.
In Rhode Island and the U.S. overall, annual counts of colorectal cancer cases and deaths (and related age-adjusted incidence and mortality rates) have dropped greatly in the past 25 years due to improved screening and treatment, according to the health department.
“In Rhode Island screening rates have gone up steadily over the years linked to public health pushes and primary care physician education primarily encouraging people to have colon cancer screening,” said Moss.
In addition to the colonoscopy, there are also other, less invasive exams.
These include the highly sensitive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and guaiac-based fecal occult blood test as well as the multi-targeted stool DNA test. Any of these indicating an abnormality would then require a colonoscopy for the visual look, the doctors said.
Woodard pointed out improving numbers of people getting screened don’t mean it’s time to be lax again. The American Cancer Society supports his point.
It recently completed a study that concluded that between 1994 and 2014, there was an increase in colorectal cancer diagnoses in people younger than age 50, the previously recommended age for colorectal screening.
Because of this new data, the American Cancer Society updated its recommendations in 2018 to include colorectal screening beginning at age 45.
Probing for Polyps
The most thorough exam is the colonoscopy, a magnified trip through the colon with a scope searching for conditions and other signs that don’t look normal, such as polyps, a small clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon.
Woodard said that while it’s uncommon to find actual cancer during colonoscopy, hunting for polyps is the main mission.
“For whatever reason, I feel that Rhode Island is a little different than the rest of the country. It seems that we live in somewhat of a polyps hotbed, so to speak,” he offered, noting that his experience shows a higher number than the national average of about 20 to 25 percent of patients having them.
He pegged his numbers for males and females at about 35 to 40 percent. Moss said that his observations are about the same.
“We very often find small polyps that maybe would have become colon cancers if they were left for many years. That kind of thing (finding small polyps) is very common, maybe 30, 40 percent of the time,” Moss said.
“We never know what’s going to happen to those polyps, so we take them all out. We know that some polyps are precursors to colon cancer and most colon cancers start as polyps,” he added.
Both physicians said that the start of regular screening should be at about 45 or 50 years old when patients don’t have abnormal issues, such as rectal bleeding, sustained change in bowel frequency or stool color. African Americans, because of a predisposition, should start screening at 45 years old, they said.
If symptoms of any kind occur, patients should consult their physician about having an exam or test earlier, they added.
The results of the first screening will determine the follow-ups needed, frequency and any monitoring. It is based on an individualized screening plan for each patient, both physicians pointed out.
“What I tell people when we are doing colonoscopies is that we’re not just doing a screening test, we’re doing a preventative test by getting the polyps out,” Woodard said.
The preparation for the test as well as concerns about complications, such as perforation of the intestine during the procedure, have kept some from getting the necessary screening, the doctors said.
“We have a really low complication risk, though unfortunately, it’s not zero. According to most recent data, it’s like .001, you essentially would have to do thousands of these to get one perforation,” said Woodard.
Usually the part most patients dislike, the doctors said, is the preparation of drinking a laxative and not eating for the day before the exam. Woodard said this prep has become better over the years with less amounts to drink while splitting the dose and time for taking it.
The procedure is relatively painless and patients are sedated while the exam takes place. The amount of time to do a colonoscopy can vary depending on findings and removal of any polyps, they said.
People are advised to go home afterward, relax, don’t drive due to the lingering effects of the anesthesia and eat following the fast needed to prepare for the procedure.
Care for the Colon
Taking care of the colon isn’t much different than other advice for healthy living, both doctors said.
“All the things that are good for your heart are good for your colon,” said Moss, noting that these include reducing intake of fatty foods, lowering consumption of red meat, keeping weight under control to standards for a specific body shape and size, avoiding excess alcohol and stopping cigarette and cigar smoking.
Studies have shown that obesity, tobacco use and significant consumption of alcohol — in addition to a family history of related problems —can produce potentially dangerous polyps and complicate already pre-existing inherited conditions, Woodward and Moss said.
Exercising, both physicians said, is also important to colon health just as it is for heart health.
In recent years, various studies have been conducted regarding the effect of exercise on cancer prevention and clinical outcomes. Increasing observational and experimental evidence suggest that exercise can modify the biology of colorectal cancer.
The World Journal of Gastrointestional Oncology reported last year on several studies, including one epidemiological review, about people who exercised over an hour each week having a lower prevalence of colon polyps and adenoma – pre-cancerous polyp — than those who exercised less than an hour.
In this study, exercise decreased the risk of polyp development throughout the entire colon, regardless of a specific area of the colon, the authors said. In another study, exercise was reported to decrease the total number of intestinal polyps by 50 percent and the number of large polyps by 67 percent, the journal reported.
These studies suggest that lifestyle changes to provide an improvement in diet and exercise should be recommended as an effective method to help prevent colorectal cancer and negative effects of it, the journal concluded, though evidence is unclear about the required exercise dose, type and intensity.
Regardless of lifestyle, both doctors said, more detection and prevention is occurring today because of increased numbers of colonoscopies and other kinds of screening.
“We’re at a level now where most people have had a colonoscopy or know someone who has had a colonoscopy and it’s less alarming than it used to be several years ago,” said Moss. “Everyone knows the procedure has got easier, the preparation has got better, it’s less of a hard sell than it used to be.”
