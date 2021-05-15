SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Green Line Apothecary, the downtown Wakefield pharmacy that harks back to classic drugstores as community places where folks gathered around the soda fountain, will mark a milestone next week.
The independent store’s move just down the street, to 245 Main St., is complete, and a celebratory opening is being planned for May 22.
Christina Procaccianti, the pharmacist who founded and runs Green Line with her husband Ken Procaccianti, said the local company is proud to grow and thrive in an era when the health care industry is dominated by some of the nation’s largest companies.
“Pharmacy is personal. And the community has embraced our modern and personalized version of the classic American drugstore,” Procaccianti said.
After opening and growing for five years at 203 Main St., Green Line has moved into a space that will more than double its available pharmacy and retail areas. Work on the renovation was led by Green Line’s in-house design build firm, Lineage Corporation.
There are other advantages to the new location as well.
It has enough space to make way for drive-in, carside pick-up service as well as expanded delivery dispatch, dedicated parking and more, the owners said. Green Line’s trademark vintage soda fountain will benefit from the move as well, with increased available indoor seating, a take-out window, and picnic tables by a new medicinal herb garden for those that choose to enjoy their handmade treats outside.
Ken Procaccianti, who works as Green Line’s president and chief operating officer, said it was important for the company to make a commitment to revitalizing the corner location at 245 Main St.
“The building’s history as a family-owned business runs deep in Wakefield,” he said. “We are looking forward to carrying on that legacy with our unique approach to pharmacy, locally-sourced products, all-natural scratch made ice cream, and much more.”
The building was home to the iconic South County Motors for 48 years. As a nod to that long history, Green Line’s new space includes a display of a vintage Chevrolet pickup truck above customers inside the store.
Christina and Ken Procaccianti also met recently with the South County Motors’ Siegmund family to reminisce about the location’s history and to hand off the emblematic South County Motors sign.
With its ability to harness the nostalgia of vintage American drugstores and at the same time provide modern services, Green Line has its own story, too. It got its name from the Boston subway train on which Christina and Ken Procaccianti first met. The Green Line of Boston’s ‘T’ runs through the Back Bay area, including a stop at Fenway Park.
The couple established the company in 2016, and it now employs more than 70 people.
The pharmacies provide prescription and wellness services throughout Rhode Island from their two brick-and-mortar locations in Wakefield and Providence as well as through their free statewide delivery service.
Christina Procaccianti wanted to be a pharmacist since childhood, when she assisted her father in his job as a greeting card salesman and they would visit drugstores to restock the shelves.
She’s worked for big pharmacy chains, hospitals and an independent pharmacy in Mystic before starting the Green Line venture with Ken.
The couple had a clear vision for the authentic soda fountain, which dates back to the 1940s. The Procacciantis stress authenticity: the sodas are mixed the traditional way – a few pumps of syrup, topped with carbonated water and ice to finish it off. Egg creams are available in chocolate, vanilla and coffee flavors and are made with fizzy water, syrup and milk.
“Above all else, every team member here at Green Line Apothecary – from our delivery drivers to our soda jerks to our pharmacists – is committed to keeping Rhode Islanders healthy, safe and close to the medicines and essentials that they need,” Christina said. “As Green Line continues to grow, this new space will help us better serve our community.”
A formal ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location will take place in June.
