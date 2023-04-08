NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown officials have announced that they are getting ready to begin the Wickford Village parking study.
NK Town Manager Ralph Mollis said that this week a two-month data collection of off-season parking had begun to look at use during various days and hours.
A similar effort will be done from July through September to gather information during the height of the tourist season. The consulting firm will also meet with businesses, residents, and visitors while doing its study.
“They then plan to have a public hearing sometime in July,” he said, followed by another public hearing toward the end of the year to present their final report.
“We will meet with them continuously throughout the process,” he said.
The project had been scheduled to start three years ago, but was delayed because of the pandemic and people shut into their homes when businesses were closed.
While the need for the study has long been a topic of discussion among town officials, advisory boards and residents, the council on Monday ultimately decided to rescind a contract with the Pare Corporation, an engineering company, to perform the parking study.
The study was originally commissioned because Wickford was facing significant commercial growth due to the completion of the village’s sewer system, resulting in the need for additional parking in the area. Another point of concern was a rash of new liquor license applications, which could also result in the need for further parking availability.
“The town wants to perform a comprehensive evaluation of current and future parking supply and demand and to develop a detailed plan to accommodate current and future parking needs,” Pare said in its proposal.
The company added that, in addition to evaluating the existing and future parking supply and demand, its goals would be to identify “areas to provide the most convenient and safe parking to provide opportunities for good pedestrian connections while safely integrating vehicular travel.”
“Our experience in other waterfront communities, namely East Greenwich and Bristol, where commercial and residential parking co-exist and solutions were necessary to accommodate residents, businesses and visitors alike, will be beneficial for the success of this project,” the company continued.
Council president Greg Mancini said that he supports the idea of a strategic plan for traffic and parking in Wickford.
In 2020 the town entered into a contract with Pare, with the company doing limited work because of COVID for an estimated $1,000 of its full $52,800 projected cost.
Town planner Nicole LaFontaine said three years ago that work included an assessment of parking space counts, parking restrictions, the setup and conditions of the sidewalks, the locations of the crosswalks and roadway conditions.
LaFontaine also said that, in speaking with Pare, the company understood why the town would rescind the contract, given the status of the village.
In other town news, at a recent town council meeting, Mollis reported that his office and others involved with the Wickford Schoolhouse Condominium project met to discuss receiving approval for historic tax credits.
“As we thought, the historic tax credit will require it to have a one-story addition versus a two-story addition and potentially reduce the number of units from 39 to 37,” he said.
There are still several items to address before moving forward. Officials hope a closing on the property will occur in late fall or early winter next year.
Mollis said this would allow construction to begin in the spring of 2024 and planned occupancy in June 2025.
He also noted that officials are moving ahead to join Narragansett and South Kingstown officials who are going into the electricity supply business — sort of — as they make good on offering residents a way to lower recent skyrocketing electric bills.
The electricity aggregation program comes through a state law aiming to curb the effects from the volatility of energy prices. It is something most homeowners have faced in the last six months. Rhode Island Energy’s supply costs alone jumped 127% from September through this month.
Mollis said that he is working with the town’s purchasing agent to hire a consultant, similar to the one hired in Narragansett and South Kingstown as well as several other communities in the state.
The town would become part of a small consortium formed with other municipalities. Narragansett and South Kingstown officials are hoping that large numbers of eligible residents will form a strong purchasing bloc that will invite lower — and competitive — electric supply charges.
“We are hoping to have the bid completed in the next two weeks which would put us on a schedule to come before the Town Council at a meeting in May,” he said.
