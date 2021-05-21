With some adjusting of venues and carefully planned arrangements, the four high schools in The Independent’s coverage area, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett and The Prout School, will pull off what they couldn’t last year – in-person graduation ceremonies for their seniors.
The Prout School announced that it will hold its graduation on June 8 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, in Providence. The cathedral is the traditional graduation venue for the Catholic, co-educational high school off of Route 1 in Wakefield.
Prout seniors will also be able to enjoy a prom, which will be held May 26 at The Bohlin in Newport. A junior prom is also scheduled for June 15.
On June 9, North Kingstown High School will be holding its graduation outdoors on the school’s athletic field. Masks are expected to be required due to the number of attendees, according to Superintendent Phil Auger, but he said the district will follow the guidance of the Rhode Island Department of Health and adjust guidelines or loosen restrictions based on what they feel is the most appropriate. The event will be ticketed, with the number of tickets per student to be determined in the coming week or so.
Last year, the school held a virtual ceremony as well as a car parade for graduating students to honor their accomplishments in the face of cancellations of marquee senior year events.
The Skippers will also have both a junior and senior prom, with the senior prom scheduled for June 7 at the OceanCliff Hotel in Newport and the junior prom happening June 16 at the Newport Marriott. Unvaccinated students attending will be required to have a negative test for COVID 48 hours ahead of the prom, while students that are already vaccinated will not be required to test.
For Auger, the ability to have graduation and prom again is something important to all.
“It means a lot to our graduates and our students, parents and educators, and it means a lot to me,” Auger said. “These are rights of passage that we really appreciate having and with the year that we’ve had, you don’t realize how much you appreciate them, so we’re really happy that we can make it happen. Parts of it where you have to wear a mask is a really small tradeoff for us to be able to get this done.”
On June 10, Narragansett High School will hold a ceremony for its graduating Mariners. The event will take place outdoors, on the high school’s athletic field. Attendees will need to either be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test before arriving.
The school isn’t making it a ticketed event, and there’s no limit on how many guests a graduate can invite. But while seating will be provided for the graduates, guests will either have to bring a lawn blanket or a “camp” chair, the school said. Also, food and drink except water will be prohibited.
Last year because of COVID, the seniors in the class of 2020 held a socially distanced diploma ceremony at the gazebo by the Towers at Narragansett Pier. The event was recorded and later posted online.
Other major end of the year events are coming up in Narragansett as well. The school will hold a junior prom Friday at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, and a senior prom June 7 at the Dunes Club.
The school has allowed students to bring dates from within the high school, but not from other schools.
Before attending graduation or the prom, the school is requiring students to get tested for COVID, even if they have been vaccinated.
At South Kingstown High School, the seniors in the class of 2021 will gather June 19 at the Curtis Corner football field to celebrate their graduation.
Graduates will sit together in the middle of the field, according to Principal Chip McGair, and each graduate will be able to bring their immediate family. Each family will have one assigned “pod” on the field, where each pod is measured for six guests to sit, McGair said.
As in Narragansett, guests can either bring a blanket or folding chair, while graduates will have seating.
“We plan to have the event on our YouTube channel SKSD-TV,” McGair said, and the rain date is June 20.
In 2020, South Kingstown also held a ceremonial “walking” event, where graduating seniors were recorded walking across the stage at the school’s auditorium while staying socially distanced.
Several days later, McGair personally handed diplomas to each senior in a novel drive-through ceremony in the school’s rear parking lot.
Senior Rebels can also look forward to a prom on June 8 at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown. The high school also plans to host an in-person Honor Society night on June 1 and senior awards and scholarships night the next day, June 2. Both are in the auditorium. The senior athletic banquet is June 6 the Quonset O Club.
