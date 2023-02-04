Since the mid-2010s, Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield has become a musical hub not just for South County but for Rhode Island as a whole. The beautiful building with stone walls on its exterior, and also part of the interior, has a warm atmosphere inside that caters to a wide range of music. Styles such as folk, alternative rock, funk, reggae, jazz and blues have graced the stage with weekly jams enabling local musicians to hone their craft. This year the venue is looking to make some renovations and improvements to its overall ambience and due to its status as a nonprofit they’re going to be putting on a fundraiser. This fundraiser won’t be your typical run-of-the-mill event though, it’s going to be a weekend long festival happening from February 10-12.
“For those of you who have supported our mission to grow and support live music in Rhode Island, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Pump House Music Works President Dan Collins said in the venue’s weekly email newsletter. “2023 marks seven amazing years that we have been growing with your help, and we are hoping you can continue your generous support. Despite numerous setbacks in 2022, including a devastating fire in our green room and the challenges of COVID, we have managed to stay open and even expand our hours of operation. Without support from the community from fundraisers like these, none of this would be possible.”
Collins says the venue has seven upgrades coming including a full kitchen that will “greatly expand” the venue’s food offerings.
“We also plan to renovate the burned out green room,” he said.
Each installment of the festival will have different musical genres revolving around it.
The first night will be in the folk and singer-songwriter realm with Man & Wife, Obsidian State Of Mind, Natalie Blue and Devin Bender performing. The second evening exhibits an embrace of both reggae and rock with the sounds of The Water Project, Swift Undertow and Nepotism. Closing out the festival is a full Sunday of jazz and blues with an all-star gathering featuring Marty Richards, Mark Teixiera, Marty Ballou, Dave Zinno, Jay Azzolina, Steve DeConti, Dennis Hughes, Luca Simeone, Dan Moretti, Tish Adams, Joe Parillo and Chris Vachon.
The extravagant array of music promises something for everyone with it all going to ensure Pump House Music Works’ sustainability going forward.
“I was happy to help organize this fundraiser for the Pump House,” Moretti said. “Getting together all the jazz and blues folks for the Sunday portion for me is a testament to their loyalty and talents. Keeping the Pump House vibrant and growing is as much the artist’s responsibility as it is the public’s. We want to keep this gem so we’re happy to play and we hope to have a great turn out!”
Tickets to the event, which Collins says are in the form of tax deductible donations, are $25 for each of the performance or $65 for the entire weekend. For more information, visit pumphousemusicworks.com or follow the venue on Facebook at facebook.com/pumphousemusicworks.
