SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — According to CEO of Performance Physical Therapy Dr. Michelle Collie, the COVID pandemic helped people think about accessing care – at least, for their musculoskeletal issues – in a more holistic sense.
“Instead of running to more extreme measures to manage pain, whether that be surgery or pharmacological interventions, I see the public and people overall saying ‘no, I need to exercise, I need to take care of myself,’” Collie said. “And not just for the physical ailment [they’re] dealing with, but also for their own more general health. We’ve seen the need from patients and from communities actually escalate.”
For Performance Physical Therapy, a greater focus on physical health means more need in the communities that they serve. In response, Performance Physical Therapy opened the doors to their newest location, in South County Commons, on July 28. This is Performance’s 13th location in Rhode Island, bringing them to 15 locations in total, counting 2 in Massachusetts.
Collie said that South County Commons makes a great home to Performance because it is easy to find and reach.
“It’s a great location not just because of the variety of other kinds of businesses in that lot, but also from an accessibility standpoint: signage, parking,” Collie said. “It makes it an extra convenient place for people to get the care that they need.”
The location is staffed by Clinical Director Michelle Fuleky, alongside an exercise specialist and a patient care coordinator. However, Fuleky explained, Performance is hiring and hopes to eventually grow their team to seven physical therapists.
So far in the office, each day looks a little bit different.
“I keep joking that every day is like Christmas – we keep getting new equipment and new deliveries,” Fuleky said. “With COVID, as anyone who’s had anything delivered during COVID knows, things keep getting delayed.”
But, besides the constant influx of boxes and a slightly delayed opening, work at Performance has been going fairly smoothly. Collie said she was pleased that Performance was able to get up and running so quickly, to begin providing care in the South County community.
Since Performance Physical Therapy is a medical facility, providers wear masks at all times, and ask that patients do the same. Collie said that determining whether visits will be in-person or virtual has become an expected component of standard intake appointments.
“Patients will come in for their initial appointment, although you can do that virtually if [they] so choose or if [they] need to because of the pandemic, and that initial evaluation is about determining what their goals and objectives are, and their treatment plan,” Collie said. “Of course there’s a diagnosis and some education on that first visit, but that actually allows us an opportunity with the person to determine, ‘hey, is this all gonna be in clinic?’. Maybe there is a virtual element if the person wants it, but otherwise most of their services are in the clinic at this stage.”
Fuleky said that she has been offering consultation appointments for free on a case by case basis to help the South County community get to know Performance and what physical therapy can offer them.
“We’ve had a lot of people just stop in and make appointments,” Fuleky said. “I’ve been doing some free consultation appointments so they can see the facility, meet me, kind of see what we’re about at Performance and get to know our culture. So far everyone’s been so excited.”
The location treats a wide variety of ailments, explained Collie, from back and neck pain, to sports injuries, to occupational health concerns. Collie added that Performance also hopes to be at the forefront of education about how to live an active lifestyle.
“We’re there to help people stay active and stay fit and stay healthy, and be a resource,” Collie said. “Although it’s not a sort of magical elixir, exercise certainly has medicinal properties and can be helpful when it comes to managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.”
Fuleky said that Performance hopes to bring easy to access pain management to the South County community.
“Our whole goal at Performance is ‘better faster,’ so we really strive to get people in, same day or next day appointments, to get their care rolling,” Fuleky said. “We know we can help them get better faster than the traditional, ‘just rest and wait and see’ method. Physical therapy has a lot to offer in that realm.”
Performance Physical Therapy in South Kingstown is located at 20 Commons Corner Way, Suite 12A.
