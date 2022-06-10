A moment of decision is coming shortly for beach-access advocates.
They want a specific — and dry — point on the coastal ocean waterfront where the public can put up an umbrella, wade in the water, throw in a fishing line and even collect seashells or seaweed.
A House of Representatives bill putting it 10 feet above the high tide mark won approval earlier this year, following a study commission’s recommendation. The state Senate leadership, however, is throwing cold water right now on the idea because its members need more time to study the bill, hold hearings and examine various issues with it.
“I’m not feeling warm and fuzzy about it (being considered) this year,” said state Sen. Susan Sosnowski, a South Kingstown resident, and whose district includes Block Island and South Kingstown.
State Sen. Bridget Valverde, whose district includes East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett, also said that state Senate passage looks doubtful.
“It’s my understanding that getting it considered may be hard right now,” she said this week, agreeing with Sosnowski.
Both said that they support the bill passed by the House, but also understand the reasons other senators are cautious and want more time to consider the matter.
“I am skeptical about the whole process right now. No Senate champion has stepped up and there’s no OK to introduce it,” said state Rep. Blake Filippi, who advocated for the bill on the House.
It may seem like a small issue whose foundations in the state constitution give a right to public access to the beach, but there are many ramifications lurking in the deep water of this issue.
“It is a complex matter,” said Senate spokesman Greg Pare, “that involves property rights, potential legal challenges, financial considerations and other concerns.”
Sosnowski said issues with the state’s changing tide lines would be something that the Senate would want to examine further.
This bill came from a report of a House of Representatives study commission, but the Senate would want to do its own homework on the matter, Pare said.
“I wouldn’t say it can’t be considered, but it would be very difficult,” he added, referring to the end of a legislative session that is just around the corner in June or early July at the latest.
A thin thread of hope is something Filippi is still holding. His district includes Block Island, Charlestown and parts of South Kingstown and Westerly.
He and other advocates want to make practical a state constitutional right.
The Rhode Island State Constitution says in part that people are guaranteed a right to “enjoy and freely exercise all the rights of fishery, and the privileges of the shore” and that can include “gathering seaweed, leaving the shore to swim in the sea and passage along the shore.”
Exactly how much of private beaches and what activities are allowed in this category are vague. So, state courts stepped in three decades ago to define a place. It set the mean high-tide mark over 18.6 years.
Today that line is somewhere in the water in most places.
Owners of homes with private beaches and hefty property values maintain that it should be kept there so that anyone on their dry parts have no legal right to linger, perhaps even trespass, while walking a beach.
Legislative meddling is unnecessary, they say.
“We believe when applying Rhode Island and U.S. Supreme Court decisions this amounts to a taking of private property. When property is taken, government needs to compensate,” said Chris Boyle, an attorney and lobbyist representing a group of property owners opposed to changing current law.
Their group is called Shoreline Taxpayers Association for Respectful Traverse, Environmental Responsibility and Safety Inc. These homeowners have property with accompanying privacy they bought for price tags often near and over $1 million.
Even a one-time defining of the right to 10 feet above the high-tide mark — except across a bulkhead or front yard — opens potential future myriad interpretations of when modifications could arise as shoreline changes occur.
The new line could further encroach on private property at some point and would pose to legislators and courts even more complex issues around property rights, say experts.
Surrounding towns also face a problem from parking by people accessing the beach. That also is an issue the Senate would want to consider, said local state senators.
Having the right to walk along the beach is different than the right to enter the beach. This is where public right-of-ways add another twist to the problem.
Filippi said that his shoreline access bill does not address the right-of-way matter. It focuses only on the lapping edges of the water and reasonable places for the public to walk or sit down.
Nonetheless, some and local officials see the bill directly affecting the right-of-way issues in their towns.
Many remain unmarked, others border property of homes whose owners don’t want increased public traffic through their neighborhoods.
Local towns, such as Narragansett, Charlestown, South Kingstown, North Kingstown and East Greenwich, report having increased interest and complaints about various public rights of way, marked, unmarked and needing improvement.
They all have set up public panels to determine boundaries and what slices of land belongs to the town or public trust and what is owned by a private property owner.
Along with this will come rules regarding parking and congregating at those sites near beaches, which would be affected if a universal public access rule — with limited exceptions — is adopted.
Right now, however, advocate Filippi is focused on simply getting his shoreline access bill adopted into law.
There’s no senator pushing the measure and the senate president is blocking its consideration right now, he said, adding that House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi “needs to tell the Senate president this is a priority and we (the House) will make one of his measures a priority for an even swap.”
“There is a long list of well-heeled people who oppose this legislative and in the coming weeks we’ll learn what kind of audience they have in the Senate,” he said.
