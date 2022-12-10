SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Sweetspot marijuana growing and selling company, which has a local office, says it has no plans to offer retail recreational marijuana sales in town because local hurdles seem too high to overcome.
A public hearing is scheduled Monday by the Town Council to discuss proposed ordinances related to the sale of marijuana.
“We have to continue hosting conversations with relevant town officials,” said Jason Webski, co-owner of the multi-state operation, which now has only a consultation office at 91 Pershing Ave. Growing is done elsewhere.
He said that the company has had continuing discussions with town officials, but progress seems to have been slow based on several hurdles ranging from traffic concerns to the proximity to homes for the distribution-sales operation for the drug.
These hurdles have mostly related to efforts to offer the drug in a dispensary for medical uses, he said. Having that distribution point, however, would open an opportunity for the much more popular retail sales for recreational uses.
In November’s elections, 60.3% of voters going to the polls approved the retail sales of marijuana while about 40 percent rejected it. The town has yet to have its first pot-selling business for recreational use.
North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown voters approved on Election Day the retail sale of marijuana in their towns.
A rejection would have meant storefront marijuana sales would be banned. The next step is for town officials to adopt ordinances and other measures to allow local legalized sales that also provide towns with a cut of sales revenue.
Sweetspot owners are hoping to resolve issues with the town, they said.
“It depends on where the decision-makers in the town would want us to operate. Being a good neighbor is very important to us,” Webski said. A combination of state and local approvals are needed for such an operation to open.
The company put down a footprint at the Pershing Avenue location, which is open only for consultation and advice. That function is allowed under current town regulations.
Webski said, “We would love the opportunity to serve constituents from this location…Between the community fund and additional tax revenues, this could be a big windfall for the town’s 2023 budget.”
State law allowed the six dispensaries in the state to immediately file an application with state officials for selling marijuana on the retail market, including storefronts as found in neighboring Massachusetts.
Five of the six dispensaries have already received licenses from the state Department of Business Regulation.
Webski said that Sweetspot has yet to apply for operating either in South Kingstown or any other town in the zone for which the state has approved its operations.
“We don’t need to rush. There will be plenty of time to take this to the next step,” he said.
Operating under the name Plant Based Compassionate Care, Inc., the business was chosen over a year ago to exclusively provide, as a state-licensed and regulated operation, medical marijuana in the towns of South Kingstown, Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.
Another employee who identified himself as Joe Bruce, general manager at the South Kingstown location, said that the company is planning to open a retail location in Exeter on South County Trail for recreational marijuana sales.
The company also operates Sweetspot Farms in Warwick where it cultivates marijuana for authorized medical uses.
The company has also been listed under the name of JBE Enterprises in which Webski is also listed on various documents as founder and chief executive officer.
It is a self-described multi-state cannabis brand including cultivation, processing and distribution.
Webski in an interview said that there have been many ongoing discussions with town officials, but the efforts and presentations “have been many and they have become very costly.”
“We are not planning to open any recreational marijuana sales” for South Kingstown at this point, he said. While acknowledging this interest in wanting to head in that direction, “our focus right now is on the medical community.”
It provides the drug to several other medical dispensaries and he didn’t say whether his company has started any of its retail medical sales in the state.
Town officials said that town zoning ordinances require any marijuana retail facility (compassion center) shall first obtain favorable advisory approval from the Planning Board by way of development plan review and granting of a special use permit from the Zoning Board of Review.
Sweetspot has not secured either approval, town officials said. Sweetspot’s Webski said he first needs the local approval — before going to the state — and has yet to receive it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.