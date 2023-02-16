NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Water quality in the town’s North End System served by Veolia has returned to acceptable standards, town officials reported this week.
The water tested in December was now well below any levels for contamination. The three-month average showed a slight climb to .081 trihalomethanes (TTHM) when the acceptable range is .080 TTHM.
Officials reported that for the months between October and December water in that system saw a slight rise in a contaminant — harmless to customers at this minor level.
“Although this is not an emergency, as our customers you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation,” officials said in an announcement about the slight TTHM rise.
The Town of Narragansett operates two water systems, North End and Point Judith.
The Town purchases water for the North End System from both the Town of North Kingstown and Veolia Rhode Island, whereby one portion of the system is supplied by water from North Kingstown, and one portion is supplied by water from Veolia. The Point Judith water is purchased from Veolia, but was not affected by a rise in TTHM.
There was never a boil water order issued for removing this or other contaminants.
TTHM results from a group of disinfection byproducts that form when chlorine compounds used to disinfect water react with other naturally occurring chemicals in the water. They are colorless and will evaporate out of the water into the air.
Levels of TTHM generally increase in the summer months due to the warmer temperatures, but can also be affected by seasonal changes in source water quality or by changing amounts of disinfection added.
Chlorine is used to disinfect drinking water. Disinfection of water supplies is necessary to prevent illness from waterborne disease-causing bacteria and is required by federal and state policies.
Water systems often can experience temporary increases in TTHM due to short-term increases in chlorine disinfection.
Chlorine disinfection increases can occur when there is a water main break, when water systems are under repair, or when there is a potential microbial problem or threat.
All water systems that use chlorine to disinfect the water are required by federal and state law to sample for TTHM on a regular basis, such as once every three months.
The TTHM mc/L is set at a level that balances the immediate risk of bacterial contamination should the water not be adequately disinfected. Federal and state requirements set an mc/L for TTHM of 80 parts per billion (ppb) or micrograms per liter (ug/L) as an annual average.
Federal and state compliance with the mc/L requires that the running annual average of four samples, such as once every three months over a year, at various locations not exceed the standard.
