SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The second phase of the Matunuck Seawall project recently brought gigantic boulders to the erosion-prone area to help protect the road between the Ocean Mist restaurant and the Matunuck Trailer Association.
Jon Schock, South Kingstown director of public services, told The Independent that the large rocks — seaward armor stone — came by a long tractor-pulled flat-bed truck, which attracted many neighbors’ notice.
These boulders will be part of a structure that includes a 350-foot sheet pile driven 40-feet into the ground and 42-inches above the ground in the design to prevent washouts of Matunuck Beach Road, Schock explained.
“We are working on the project now and will stop on Memorial Day for the summer. The contractor is moving along very well,” he said.
The contractor will return to the site after Labor Day and will cast a concrete wall cap, similar to the phase one seawall concrete cap, followed by water utility work and finally repaving the road to complete the overall project, Schock said.
Beachfront bars and restaurants, supported by a maze of wooden beams, jut out over breaking waves, as seawater routinely laps beneath the at-risk structures, a description from Eco RI News that aptly fits the current buildings along the beach. It includes the well-known beach bar the Ocean Mist.
The problem of disappearing Matunuck Beach goes well beyond the future of Ocean Mist and the other right-on-the-water buildings, however.
The Village of Matunuck, home to about 500 residences and several businesses, is a big hurricane away from experiencing serious damage, according to Eco RI and other advocates of preventing erosion.
A well-known problem
The Matunuck area near the beach has had erosion problems for many years. The approach to solving the problem has had its share of supporters and critics.
The four-foot-high seawall built and being expanded will do little to protect the neighborhood from a 100-year storm, like the one that hit in 1938, the organization said, noting that the debris field created by the hurricane of 1938 reached all the way to Route 1.
About half of the village’s homes and some of its businesses can only be reached by Matunuck Beach Road, a two-lane street that runs along the eroding beach that shares its name.
Also, the infrastructure that carries drinking water to the village’s homes and businesses is buried under a road increasingly threatened by sea-level rise, storm surge and erosion, Eco RI News said.
Town officials, however, have said that their plan for addressing the issues along the road and with erosion is adequate.
The town had bought two seaside lots between the Matunuck Trailer Association and the Ocean Mist in 2013 from the estate of Mary Carpenter for $60,000 using Federal Highway Administration grant funding.
South Kingstown made the purchase in order to complete a steel seawall in 2018 along the edge of the Matunuck Beach Road right-of-way to protect the road from coastal erosion.
Phase One
Phase one consisted of a 200-foot seawall built immediately to the east of the proposed work site. CRMC approved permits for that work in July 2012, and it was finished in 2018.
The 350-foot sheet pile seawall has been built within South Kingstown’s right-of-way along Matunuck Beach Road. The second phase of a project is designed to protect the road and associated town infrastructure from shoreline erosion.
In 2017, Protect Matunuck, a group of business owners and community members, took to Facebook to describe the effect construction of the 200-foot first phase had on Matunuck Beach Road and the Ocean Mist.
The post alleged a storm caused the ocean to breach Matunuck Beach Road for the first time since Hurricane Sandy in 2012 due to cement block walls and sand dunes having been removed for the town’s construction, leaving the road exposed.
And complications with sheet pile insertion and construction vibrations led Protect Matunuck to say “the project has not gone smoothly.”
Town officials rebutted the claims at the time. Former Town Manager Stephen Alfred said the road is no more exposed than it ever has been, and said people have had a false sense of security with the blocks that were there between the ocean and the road because there has never been a foundation beneath them.
The first phase of the work was completed, but more of the seawall to the west needs to be finished in the $2.7-million second phase of a project designed to protect the road and associated town infrastructure from shoreline erosion.
As far back as 15 years ago, state and federal officials expressed their concern about the erosion and a plan to deal with it.
“Matunuck’s shoreline has lost 30 feet of beach in the past decade,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed at the time.
Discussions by state and local officials showed that permanently solving erosion problems along South Kingstown’s coast would be difficult.
Town officials and representatives from the state Department of Environmental Management, the state CRMC and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weighed their options.
Just underneath the imported soft sand is a harder part of the ground. It’s a reminder of what’s permanent under the temporary feel-good part that vanishes to reveal hardpan soil on which washed-up rocks await removal.
“Most of Rhode Island’s shoreline is erosional – the sand disappears more quickly than it is replenished – so erosion is a problem the state, as a whole, faces. South Kingstown’s beaches are especially susceptible,” Laura Dwyer, spokeswoman for the Coastal Resources Management Council, has said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.