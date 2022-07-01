July 4 activities begin Friday night with Block Island fireworks sometimes seen from South County’s shoreline and followed by local towns in the days ahead.
These and other signs of peak time begin this weekend as summer residents come to town, vacationers start arriving for their week or two-week stays and events of many kinds roll in week after week.
“We get thousands of spectators…and for years we have had our local band pay tribute to Independence Day prior to the fire work display,” said North Kingstown Recreation Director Chelsey Dumas-Gibbs.
It’s a time when South County comes alive with both a celebration of the United States independence and the tourist season that bring fun and rest of visitors as well as customers and much-needed profits for local businesses relying on them for survival.
Events, parades and fireworks are scheduled throughout the region and even around the state as other parts of Rhode Island beckon tourists, who are following the call to come to the Ocean State.
Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, said that this time is “the first big shot in the arm” after the doldrums winter brings a sleepiness and spring ignites a reawakening.
“We’re seeing an uptick in reservations and occupancy rates over previous years. It’s a good time for everyone,” he said.
Rental reports for both Vrbo and Airbnb for the region continue to show strength with 2022 on pace to match the 2021 season, according to the South County Tourism Council, which amounts to about 96% of listings available were taken.
Hotel occupancy for 2020 is also on pace with rentals up 18% over last year this time. For the 2021, there was a 54% increase of 2020, according to the council.
In addition to visitors resuming their treks to South County, this holiday weekend will feature area towns all having fireworks displays scheduled along with accompanying activities.
Tomorrow night, Block Island plans to have its display at the town beach pavilion, 25 Corn Neck Road, around 9 p.m., with a launch from a barge off of Crescent Beach
“You’ll be able to see the rockets’ red, white and blue glare from almost all points on the island, so you can join the crowds for oohing and ahhing at town beach — just a short walk from the ferry along Corn Neck Road — or find your favorite secret spot or restaurant lawn for a more private view,” the town says on its website.
Saturday evening, at the same time around dusk, Narragansett has scheduled its display in partnership with the Dunes Club. Easy viewing is available along the seawall bordering Ocean Road, the town beach and other locations close the Pier Area.
On Sunday, North Kingstown puts on a show at its town beach, 10 Beach St., at dusk.
“It’s a quiet town beach that you can watch the fireworks over the water,” said Dumas-Gibbs, noting that the Lafayette Band begins at 7 p.m.
“We hope that families can come enjoy our new playgrounds, our quaint beach, grab some food from the great variety of options and join us for our fire in the sky on July 3,” she said.
Food trucks will arrive throughout the afternoon and will include the Cupcakory, Dels, Kettle Korn Express, Kona Ice, Lucas Ice Cream, Scoop Ts Ice Cream, Sams New York System Wieners, Poppin Minis, Newport Chowder Company and Eat Village Greek.
Then, on the July 4 holiday itself, local residents in South Kingstown and others wanting to make a run at as many displays as possible can see this town’s colorful green, white, red and blue blasts, pops, cracks and bangs in the sky.
The display is scheduled for 9 p.m., Old Mountain Field, located at 831 Kingstown Road in Wakefield.
Like other communities, South Kingstown also has a celebration that starts earlier. At 5:30 p.m., the evening’s festivities begins with a live concert featuring the band Take it to the Bridge.
It will include a variety of food and novelty concessions, a 50/50 raffle and the concluding fireworks.
An outlier in all of these Independence Day fireworks is Charlestown. It has none, officials report, and residents often go to displays in nearby surrounding towns, they said.
In addition to the skies lighting up over towns, on the ground are different events, such as a beach party on July 4 in Narragansett and the 37-year-old “Pots and Pans Parade” of local residents in Snug Harbor.
The self-styled parade starts at 6 p.m. near the Sung Harbor Marina and winds through various streets in this small village.
What makes it unusual is that the village’s residents marching in their homespun event bring pots and pans to the parade where anything goes, said Hilly Munson, a co-organizer of the event.
It all began in 1985 on Independence Day as something sort of fun to do, according to a history of it published seven years ago in South County Life magazine.
A group of revelers, wrote Brian Sousa, “grabbed pots and spoons and hit the streets. When the pans ran out, a friend threw a colander on his head and buckled the makeshift helmet with a bungee cord.”
And soon the small group grew to 35 pied pipers following the procession with drinks and pans in hand.
“The impromptu jaunt continued through the neighborhood, following what would become the official parade route,” and by the end about 80 people joined, he wrote.
It doesn’t have as much revelry as it once did, “but it’s still a lot of fun and many people come,” said Munson this week.
Not far away, the Brass Force band also hopes to bring a gathering to the town beach on Monday evening for the annual beach party at the North Beach Club House, located at 79 Boston Neck Road in Narragansett, from 3-5 p.m.
The deck with the band is beach side. It is open to the public and free of charge. The town is charging daily admission to the beach and to park up until 5 p.m. as is customary each day.
From 6-10 p.m. there will be food trucks in the North Lot. The trucks include Sunset Farm Food Truck – Farm to Table, Saugy, Inc., Gansett Poke’, Tacofied, Hawaiian Jim’s Shave Ice Company, and The Cupcakory.
With this holiday weekend offering a reason for parties, alcohol is often served and this brings warnings from local police about driving or boating under the influence.
An alcohol-related license suspension can result from a conviction from driving under the influence or drugs or alcohol or refusing to submit to a chemical test. In addition to the motorist’s period of license suspension, the motorist will also be required to comply with any other sanctions ordered by the sentencing court.
All alcohol education, alcohol treatment, and public community service sanctions are monitored by the Driver Retraining Office of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.
Drinking alcohol and avoiding a DUI charge requires a plan to avoid driving and having a designated driver, said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan. He’s also president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association.
“They should give up their keys, arrange for a ride home, or use a ride-sharing service,” Corrigan said. “If they see someone else attempting to get behind the wheel, I encourage them to intervene and make sure that person gets to their destination safely.”
Corrigan also said the same message applies to marijuana.
“Contrary to common myths about cannabis it is not safe and is still illegal to drive after having consumed cannabis,” he said. “Motorists should also consider other safety tips for safe driving which include always wearing your seatbelt and never texting or looking at your phone while driving.”
