SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Some parents of students in South Kingstown schools say they feel blindsided by a decision to eliminate the district’s seven year-old dual language immersion program as part of budget cuts.
The School Committee grappled with more than $1.1 million in budget reductions for 2022-23 at its special Monday meeting. Administrators say costs for utilities, as well as tuition for out of district career and technical education students, are areas of concern.
The committee’s vote was 4-3 to discontinue the DLI program but keep traditional classrooms in all elementary and middle schools, in an effort to offer equitable access to programs district-wide.
The committee also had an option to keep DLI in grades K-8 in all buildings, but with more than $1.8 million in associated personnel reductions in other areas. The personnel cuts using the traditional class option come to about $1.2 million.
Dozens of parents, students and other supporters spoke at Monday’s meeting, including Eden Richardson, a fifth-grade student with six years of DLI education.
“I feel like DLI has really helped me,” Richardson said, speaking in both Spanish and English. “I’ve learned new opportunities and it will help me speak if at any point I go to a country or state that speaks Spanish.”
The program also helped a fellow Spanish-speaking student to learn English, Richardson said.
Voting against cutting the program were members Melissa Boyd, Michael Marran and Carol Vetter.
“Of the $1.1 million listed here, the largest single chunk of it comes from expanding DLI,” Marran said. “There is no discussion of options. You’re giving us an either/or situation … there has to be more than just go full-bore or abandon it.”
The district introduced the Dual Language Immersion program into its kindergarten classes in 2015.
In it, students learn the same subjects as in a traditional classroom, but in Spanish and English. The students receive instruction in all the core classes – math, reading, writing, science, social studies and social emotional learning – in both Spanish and English.
Among the program’s stated goals are “to ensure preparedness for bilingual college and career options leading to employment in a global economy.”
Committee member Kate Macinanti said the DLI program felt like “a seven-year experiment,” that deserved more.
“It deserved to be implemented with fidelity. There’s never been full support for the program from the leadership level, and we’re going on seven years of it,” she said.
Member Christie Fish said she had to make her choice based on what is best for all children in the district. She acknowledged the choice might cause division, but called for unity.
“We have to stop the culture of blame that started years ago,” she said. “What you are all here for is not lost on me at all. My children will also be suffering from this.”
Anthony Sama, a parent of two Peace Dale Elementary School students in the DLI program and monolingual program, advocated for the continuation of DLI.
It was one of the key reasons his family decided to move to South Kingstown last summer.
“I guarantee you that if this district did not have a DLI program, my family would not be living in South Kingstown right now,” he said. “The DLI program is one of the only attractive aspects of this district.”
He predicted a further decline in enrollment if the program ends.
Committee member Boyd reminded the board that members campaigned on maintaining the DLI program.
“We were all asked do we support this program, and we all responded affirmatively,” Boyd said. “I also understand things change and we need to be the adults at the table and look at our options. We said we would look to our experts — we have not.”
Boyd said DLI credentialed teachers realize that there are concerns and have offered ideas.
“They have not been allowed to come to this table for consideration, and I think that is an injustice and something we have the moment to correct,” she said.
A move to expand the program in 2018 stalled after concerns about the potential for additional displacement of experienced teachers and the existing unbalanced classrooms within the program.
A March 1 letter from then-interim Superintendent Frank Pallotta to kindergarten parents indicated the DLI program was included in the budget. The budget also included funds to hire a consultant to do a needs assessment of the DLI program including world languages, the letter said.
Sama said many on the committee did not accept the consultant’s findings.
“This committee voted to fund the DLI program earlier this year,” he said. “In the last two weeks, (it) has broken trust with this community.”
Wakefield Elementary School parent Meredith Kinash expressed disappointment that the move comes at the same time the town is proceeding with a redistricting plan that would close Wakefield Elementary School.
“It’s incredibly sad for the children in both circumstances and for parents,” Kinash said. “Not being able to see family for nearly two years made school relationships even more valuable. For me personally, I interacted with the PTO and saw my building principal more than my own family. Studies have come out stating it will take 3-5 years for children to recover academically if at all. The mental health of our children is at a crisis level never seen before. I cannot see where taking away more from our kids is a good idea right now. All of these sentiments have been expressed repeatedly but unfortunately have fallen on deaf ears.”
