SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former South Kingstown Superintendent of Schools Linda Savastano has blasted the town’s report on how student names ended up on a controversial political mailer, claiming the town falsely accused her of deleting e-mail and of involvement in the mailer’s production.
Savastano, who resigned June 28, sent a five-page letter to the Town Council on Oct. 7 that details what she says are untrue and defamatory accusations contained in the council’s Aug. 12 report following the conclusion of a council investigation into the mailer. Savastano also sent a copy of her letter to the Independent.
In it, the former superintendent also says the town ignored an Aug. 19 document she sent to Town Solicitor Mike Ursillo responding to “completely inaccurate” parts of the report.
Savastano said the report is wrong in stating that she removed or erased e-mail data from a school department issued laptop.
“I did not clear any emails from my school department issued laptop as emails are not stored on laptops,” she wrote. “All my emails would be stored on the server, not on a laptop. No one has the ability to delete emails from the server as they are archived. I do not know how to access the archive.”
Her Aug. 19 letter to Ursillo also shows that Savastano and her lawyer were in talks with the school department’s lawyer as early as June 19 about searches for e-mail relevant to the mailer investigation. Both attorneys agreed the school department would handle searching the server, Savastano said.
At that time, she also told Council President Abel Collins, Ursillo and former School Committee Chairwoman Emily Cummiskey that she thought it would be beneficial to meet with the town’s legal team to discuss what had happened.
“I did have one brief phone call from town legal. I thought we were going to have follow up conversation the next day or that week, but we did not,” she said.
The town’s report by Ursillo concluded that criminal charges related to the mailer should not be recommended. The council voted unanimously to accept that report in August.
As late as this week, Ursillo reiterated that state police and the attorney general’s office reviewed the report and “concluded that no criminal statute was violated by Linda Savastano and no charges will be brought.”
Savastano also attacked statements that have linked her to production of the pro-bond mailer.
Names and addresses of children appeared on the flyer sent out days before a crucial $85 million school facilities bond vote.
Just before her departure in June, Savastano said she had given a list of student names to Stacey Bodziony. Bodziony was a member of a local group supporting passage of the bond. Bodziony then passed the names list to a marketing firm which produced the Rhode Island AFL-CIO paid mailers that went to local homes in late April.
Many parents were upset that the mailer was addressed to their children. They also worried about violations of student privacy and criticized Savastano for not being more forthcoming about fulfilling the records request.
“I did not collaborate on the AFL-CIO mailer with anyone or have knowledge of a mailer being addressed to students,” Savastano said, claiming she followed policy and filled a public records request as required by law.
She also takes issue with statements made in the intervening months that claim she gave the names to the producers of the mailer.
“It is a fact that once a public records request is filled, the institution no longer has control over what happens to that information,” she said. “This concerned me and I immediately began revising the policy that had been in effect for many years that allowed this release of information to take place. I believe these revisions are currently in progress.”
Savastano said the town’s report also erred in implying that Savastano gave Bodziony a photo that ended up on the mailer.
She refutes this, and says the photo she provided of a robotics classroom did not get used in the mailer.
Although that photo is referenced in the town’s report, an image was not included. Savastano did include a robotics classroom image in her recent letter, as well as a facsimile of the mailer with its associated images.
The council is expected to address Savastano’s letter at its next meeting Oct. 25, although an agenda had not been posted as of press time.
