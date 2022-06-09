NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The two top graduating Mariners of 2022 have their sights set on engineering careers, and both credit their parents and teachers as big influences in their success.
Narragansett High School valedictorian Curtis Soloff, 18, is off to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, majoring in either chemical or mechanical engineering.
He is the son of Roberta King, a URI pharmacy professor, and Louis Soloff, who is a retired college instructor.
“They helped me get into science at a young age. I read a whole bunch of science books in elementary school, so by the time I got to middle school and high school, I already knew a lot of the things they were teaching us,” Soloff said.
He’s also considering enrolling in a fifth-year master’s program at WPI to earn a degree in material science.
“That’s what I really want to do,” he said. “I want to do something in research. I was thinking of working with 3-D printing or composites.”
He’s already got a good start, having acquired a 3-D printer for use at home. Soloff said he’s fashioned, among other things, pulleys for the school’s robotics team to use.
“I’ve been involved since sixth grade and First Lego League, where we build the robot out of Legos,” he said. By high school, he’d helped set up a First Tech Challenge team.
“You can build a much more complicated robot that can be much larger, and the field is larger,” he said. The team made it to the statewide finals, he said.
Soloff also has a musical side, and has been a member of the band since fifth grade at Pier Middle School.
“I started with clarinet, and moved to alto saxophone in sixth grade. For the last two years I’ve been playing tenor sax,” he said.
An Eagle Scout, Soloff headed an Eagle project to build two bridges for a trail near the Bonnet community center. He earned his Eagle rank in January.
He also is a winner of the Yale Book Award, and received the highest ranking of “superior” with the school band.
Band, robotics, FFA, sports – Soloff said Narragansett High School is loaded with opportunities for students.
“There’s just so many things people can do to learn and grow that this school gives them the opportunity to do,” he said. “I think my experience has been really positive.”
Brian Rocchio, this year’s salutatorian, is Miami-bound after graduation. He’ll study mechanical engineering at the University of Miami.
“Owning my own company would be great,” Rocchio, 18, said.
Like Soloff, Rocchio, the son of Maria and Peter Rocchio, credits his parents with giving him a strong foundation.
“My dad’s a mechanical engineer and my mom’s a dental hygienist with a biology background,” he added.
Rocchio has been active in Mariner sports, playing soccer all four years and tennis for three; he was captain of the tennis team for the last two years.
Academically, he’s a member of the National Honor Society and the World Language Honor Society.
Plans for his summer include getting a job and spending lots of time at the beach.
He’ll miss seeing his friends in the halls of Narragansett high school, and said he has good memories of some really exemplary teachers who inspired him.
Rocchio has received distinguished honors at Narragansett just about every quarter, and is a recipient of the Seal of Bi-literacy in Spanish and the Harvard Book Award.
“Unfortunately I didn’t get into Harvard,” he quipped.
