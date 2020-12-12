KINGSTON, R.I. — The South County History Center is facing an unprecedented shortfall in funds that could prevent reopening – even when restrictions ease in the spring – and threatens the existence of the center, said Erica H. Luke, the center’s executive director.
“We’re supposed to be here forever, and we plan for everything with that mind,” she said, except for a pandemic that has stopped researchers who pay for assistance, sales of items such as puzzles, notebooks and magnets, and donations when budgets have some flexibility.
Right now, the center needs another $75,000 to re-open its doors and supplement its estimated $125,000 budget, she said.
“People just don’t know. People think we can just shut off the lights, lock the doors and walk away because we’re closed,” she said, noting that the building actually needs to be kept at 70 degrees to maintain the collection from deteriorating.
She said that the center has the largest paper archive dedicated to South County and includes assorted materials from bonds for slaves owned by local residents to large photo collections that show the enormous change over decades in the area.
In addition, researchers from around the country — as well as local historians and people chasing down their family history — tap into the knowledge and expertise of Luke and her two part-time staff assistants.
Jeffrey Tabor, a former board member and teacher, tells the story about how this center helped in one recent research project tying the past to contemporary issues.
“Last spring, a former U.S. history student of mine, reached out to me about slavery in South Kingstown, following the death of George Floyd,” said Tabor, a teacher. The student, a local pastor, wanted to begin some conversation about issues of race in America in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.
He also wanted to reference racial discrimination in local history.
He called Luke and they discussed various parts of history such as the Narragansett Planters and how local people were indentured into servitude even after slavery was abolished.
“It struck me, once again, that we have a lot to learn about our local history, and the center can help us to do that,” he said.
Putting that collection into catalogues for easy reference and assistance — such as when a call like Tabor’s student comes — requires money and staff.
“The collection is still not fully inventoried,” said Luke, adding that four decades of material was waiting to be classified before she arrived several years ago.
She became the first fully paid director and with her part-time staff they all are now working on managing a cataloging effort along with helping those who call and seek out an authoritative knowledge about the twists and turn of oral history, incomplete recollections and simply a desire to know what happened in a bygone time.
Without the needed funds, this work could stop, Luke said, adding that she may need to lay off staff just to keep the Old South County Jail – where the center is located on 2636 Kingstown Road – warm enough to safeguard the large collection.
It’s archival materials, estimated to include 70,000 pieces of material, compose the majority of the collection. The research library consists of an additional 1,000 volumes, and the artifact collection numbers nearly 3,000 items.
This old jail is small and not conducive for visitors while COVID restrictions are in place or people harbor fears of catching the COVID-19 virus.
“When we are working with people with a map, we are leaning over each other and there certainly isn’t six feet between us,” she explained about the chief problem with remaining open with social distancing and virus fears.
Despite the loss of revenue, the center this year received $35,000 in grants and $30,000 through the federal Cares Act for organizations and businesses affected by the pandemic. She said she does not expect any further infusion of funds.
The center’s nearly $850,000 endowment cannot be tapped continually for all expenses, she added. The center has taken $50,000 from the endowment, but she does not want withdrawals to continue at that rate.
Luke said that she is seeking contributions from foundation and government organizations, such as the National Endowment for the Humanities and Institute of Museum and Library Services. However, much of the needed funds the center needs now must come from areas where she sees has had losses – individual donations, paid research projects and its online gift shop.
“Our cash flow comes in throughout the course of the year. We are really living paycheck to paycheck or donation to donation…and that has kept things going until now,” she said.
Luke added that she is reluctant to deplete huge sums from the endowment. She also said the public sometimes has a misconception that the center is funded by the Town of South Kingstown or the University of Rhode Island, which many years ago had a managing affiliation with it.
“If we cannot improve our business model significantly, this institution won’t last. Our expenses keep going up every year and there’s a growing need for more technology to do our work,” Luke said.
Tabor added, “In my opinion, the more we support organizations like SCHC, the more wisdom we’ll have to understand ourselves and each other, and that should enable us to live better. And if people just want to dig up an old photograph or do some personal genealogy, that’s fine too!”
