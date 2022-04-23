NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A proposed Tax Increment Financing District to spur mixed-use commercial development in Galilee could have financial benefits for Narragansett, the Town Council learned Monday.
The town’s Finance Committee, an advisory body, has endorsed the creation of a so-called TIF district.
Tax Increment Finance is a way to capture the future tax benefits of real estate improvements to pay for the current cost of those improvements. It is generally used to channel funding toward improvements in distressed or underdeveloped areas, such as the five-acre Lighthouse Inn site in Galilee, where development would not otherwise occur.
“Imagine the land is vacant and now you build something that is worth a lot more,” Finance Committee member Thomas Mann said. “The incremental growth in the tax revenue assessed then pays for the TIF bond. The development itself pays for the public investment that goes into catalyzing the new development.”
Municipalities typically use them to fund projects such as streetscapes, sidewalks, streetlights, public rights-of-way and more.
A TIF district is often seen as a low-risk venture for municipalities. Instead of general obligation bonds that voters must approve, TIF bonds are revenue bonds typically sold to banks or private investors.
The bonds are exempt from state taxes and the interest may also be exempt from federal income taxes, if the proceeds are used for public improvements.
After the debt is paid off, the incremental increase in taxes will go to the town’s general fund.
Examples of TIF districts in Rhode Island include Kettle Point in East Providence, Tidewater Stadium in Pawtucket, an industrial park in Woonsocket and the Old Harbor District in Providence.
“It can be used for a variety of things, including land acquisition, demolition, infrastructure development,” Mann said. “It can be used to match federal grants to provide incentives to developers. And local governments benefit form higher property tax revenue once the bonds are retired.”
Part of the town’s proposed redevelopment plan for Galilee that it submitted to the state included establishing a municipal TIF for infrastructure development or developer incentives.
“There’s flexibility in the types of projects and uses that could benefit from a tool like this,” Mann said. “It’s not just limited to a hotel.”
The state Department of Environmental Management recently rejected the town’s proposal, along with two other submitted proposals to redevelop the Lighthouse Inn site.
Instead the DEM said it plans to allow two of the three lots on the five-acre parcel to remain as parking and tear down the defunct hotel on the third lot for future development.
“We really like the TIF as a means to mitigate exposure to taxpayers, as it sort of pays for itself,” Mann said.
Among the unknowns is whether a TIF district could exist on leased land such as the Galilee site. Mann said the duration of the lease would likely “have to be aligned” to the creation of any such district.
“Ultimately, as a governing body, a town council would have to approve (a TIF),” Mann said.
In related Galilee action, the council voted to direct the town solicitor to submit an Access to Public Records Act (APRA) request on behalf of the town for all documents and correspondence from the state pertaining to the Galilee RFP development, administration and evaluation process.
The request from Councilor Ewa Dzwierzynski seeks documents from all state agencies involved, including the Department of Environmental Management, RI Commerce and the office of Gov. Dan McKee.
In her request, Dzwierzynski said the state “did not adequately identify the criteria with which that they would be evaluating the RFP and what would make a proposal viable” and said the town of Narragansett “was never contacted to discuss the proposal submitted, and the process lacked transparency.”
“Of concern is that as a respondent, the current lessee PRI X had advance access to the RFP, shared administrative responsibility to sharing the RFP, and ultimately had an unfair advantage and exerted influence,” Dzwierzynski said.
The lease will be going before the State Properties Committee in the imminent future, the action request continues. “Due to the questionable legality and legitimacy of the RFP process, it is important for the town to review all actions taken by interested parties pertaining to this process to determine if there are any substantive arguments the town might have to contest the renewal / change in the lease terms for PRI X.”
As President Pro Tem, Susan Cicilline Buonanno presided over Monday’s meeting, as Council President Jesse Pugh was on vacation. Dzwierzynski also was absent but watching from home, having tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Buonanno said.
