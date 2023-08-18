SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown residents at Tuesday’s meeting implored the Town Council during public comment to make “a truly equitable decision” in response to the cancelation of town plowing services on private roads, set to take effect this upcoming winter.
In response to most of the talks being conducted throughout the summer through public comment, a portion of this dialogue involved asking the council to revisit the issue as an item.
“This is an issue that really deserves its own spot on the agenda,” resident Marc Parsons said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I understand how we got to where we are, and I understand that the council’s initial decision was motivated by notions of fairness … I think the issue is more complicated than perhaps that it first appeared.”
The council’s motion from January still stands. Councilors this past winter unanimously approved a plan to discontinue plowing and grading services for about 80 miles of private roadway, with services set to stop as of next month.
The council’s decision was made in January after Broad Hill Residential Compound Homeowners Association representative Tom Routliffe expressed that the town’s previous policy was unfair, due to some privately owned roads in town being serviced, while others were not.
Over the course of the past seven months, councilors and town officials during each discussion with the public have voiced concerns about the cost of maintaining the entirety of the town’s private miles — as they feel it is a situation of “all or none.”
Resident Mary Leyden at Tuesday’s meeting said she feels as though the town is “pulling the rug out in this moment in time” that “leaves people unsafe.”
“How do you assure that we have access to all of the privileges that our tax dollars allow? Fire, rescue, police, and mostly senior citizen programs that people take advantage of,” she said.
Resident Susan Dey-Sigman echoed the sentiment of security, asking the town to continue services through 2024 “for the safety of the taxpayers.”
Resident Mary-Gail Smith was yet another.
“I’m going to respectfully suggest that you maintain the status quo with the town maintenance of the private roads until there is an opportunity to do a more in-depth review,” she said.
In other business, the council unanimously authorized a three-year memorandum with Narragansett to establish annual fair share funding for the South Kingstown senior center, for services provided to Narragansett senior residents.
Officials at the meeting said the senior center serves 1,500 residents from Narragansett while South Kingstown has around 3,000 residents who utilize the services.
“The 70-30 split is fair for both towns and there’s checks and balances in there, in the event it goes either way,” Town Manager James Manni said at the meeting.
Officials said, should the rate fluctuate more than 2% in either direction, they would return to the table with Narragansett and revisit fair share funding.
“This is a big step forward for both towns,” Manni said.
The council also unanimously authorized the town manager to amend the town’s electricity service agreement with NextEra Energy Services, which will allow the town to select either six- or 12-month rates.
Jamie Rhodes, of the town’s consultant Good Energy said that as of June, of 13,529 eligible customers, 2,828 opted out, while 10,701 have auto enrolled into program.
Rhodes recommended that the town opts for a six-month plan, due to program being new.
Rhode Island Energy’s supply costs between September through March jumped 127%.
State lawmakers in 2017 moved to allow single municipalities and consortiums to look for supply rates, rather than have one controlled by the state’s primary electric company.
The council in September of 2019, voted for a community electric program — selecting Good Energy L.P. as a consultant in May 2020.
The council that same summer adopted its aggregation plan, and it was approved by the state’s Public Utilities Commission in May 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.