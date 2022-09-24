SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee has unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve the district’s school facilities.
It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will be asked to back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021, residents rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
“We are ready to get behind a doable project to help move our district forward and give our students what they need to have a better public education here,” Committee Chairwoman Paula Whitford said. “There have been some facelifts here, we have to do better.”
The town faced a Sept. 15 deadline to submit the Stage 1 application to the Rhode Island Department of Education. A decision from RIDE would then take place in the coming months.
The committee and Town Council met Sept. 8 to receive a report and assessment from architecture firm Studio JAED, which will soon perform a similar facilities assessment for North Kingstown town buildings in October.
“These assessments are really the core of Stage 1,” Studio JAED President Philip Conte said. Stage 1 is the start of a two-step process the RIDE uses to determine housing aid reimbursement to municipalities. Stage 1 does not require approval from the Town Council.
“Stage 1 identifies the need,” Conte said. It’s not a commitment to a particular project or to bond.
“Stage 2 is the solution process, where we come together as a group, look at what the needs are and discuss the most prudent solution to satisfy those needs.”
So far, Studio JAED has done condition assessments on the school facilities, interviewed principals and conducted surveys. It also performed an educational adequacy assessment and gathered data and feedback from the public and the school community. Studio JAED also worked and met with members of the School Committee’s School Building Subcommittee.
“People had the opportunity to respond and tell us what’s on their mind,” Conte said.
One feedback quote Conte shared lauded the district for its incredible potential, and dedicated teachers and wonderful students, but bemoaned the “horrible” facilities.
The survey of 650 participants, “reflected a divided community,” but “also showed incredible support behind one common goal.”
The firm also held district-wide forums that Conte said were moderately attended, and school-specific ones that had poor attendance.
Respondents of the survey rated the town’s schools as fair or poor in condition, according to Conte.
“They want facilities that are future-ready, but also schools that are equitable,” he said.
Based on its facility assessment, Studio JAED forecast the town’s schools would need $103 million in work over a 10-year period. The estimate did not include programmatic improvements, nor were the Wakefield Elementary and Curtis Corner schools included.
The high school’s 10-year program for restoring and repairing the existing facility with no programmatic changes comes in at $49.5 million. Broad Rock Middle School’s forecast is $14.2 million.
Peace Dale Elementary School would require about $15 million in deferred maintenance and West Kingston and Matunuck each came in at about $9 million.
The report also included figures showing enrollment at the schools continuing to decline, from about 2,563 in 2021 to 2,182 in 2031.
Heading into Stage 2 of the process, which Conte called “the heavy lift,” parties will determine a balance between the project’s scope and size, facility and programming needs, funding limits and more.
Conte pledged robust communication and “frequent and early” participation by the public.
“I think you are off to a very solid start that you may not have previously had,” he said.
Supt. of Schools Mark Prince laid out a schedule of public opportunities to get involved, from Saturday meetings and a YouTube archive of the process to an online area to access documents such as reports and minutes.
“We’re attempting to make it a very transparent process and have many opportunities for the public to interact,” he said. “That will get us we hope to a successful place at the end of Stage 2, and we will go from there, creating a different timeline and touchstone.”
