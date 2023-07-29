NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — With hopes that they will continue to help work toward a healthy environment, well into and after their collegiate studies, the Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA) has announced its Lesa Meng Scholarship winners this week.
This year’s recipients are South Kingstown’s Anna Kelly and Cole Capizzo, and Narragansett’s Bridget Blessing and Veronica Sabatino.
Scholarship applications are judged by the applicant’s environmentally oriented activities, a quality essay written on the river, a science teacher’s letter of recommendation, and the applicant’s academic achievements. The scholarship is worth $1,000.
“Usually we like to see students who are environmentally conscious – they’re engaged and trying to help and protect the environment,” NRPA board member Sally Sutherland said. “They’ve lived on the river and the river has been a part of their life … I like to see students who (express) that’s important to them.”
The NRPA’s goals, since 1970, are to “preserve, protect, and restore” the Narrow River’s natural environment surrounding the local communities.
Kelly won this year’s NRPA Science Fair, through her presentation on clover as a natural lawn fertilizer. During her time at South Kingstown High School, Kelly was a member of the National Honor Society, varsity swim team, varsity softball team, and varsity cheer team. She was a member of the student council and received the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for implementing a peer-to-peer mental health awareness program. Kelly is going to Simmons University in the fall to study nursing.
Capizzo is also a graduate of South Kingstown High School and will study marine transportation this upcoming school year at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Capizzo likes to kayak and paddle board on the Narrow River and is a U.S. Sailing Level One instructor. He has taught sailing in the summer and fall to University of Rhode Island students. During his high school career, Capizzo played tennis for four years and was also a member of the unified volleyball team.
Bridget Blessing is a Narragansett High School alumna who has had a connection with the Narrow River since taking a field trip in the sixth grade. She was vice president of Narragansett High School’s ecology club, and helped with several beach clean-ups and planned a tree planting to celebrate Arbor Day. Blessing is headed to Simmons University in the fall.
Narragansett High School’s 2023 valedictorian Veronica Sabatino was the fourth recipient of the award. Sabatino aspires to become a lawyer who specializes in environmental policy, once she completes her undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Sabatino, for her senior project, was involved with the Rhode Island House Committee on Environmental and Natural Resources. Her focus was on the Beverage Container Deposit Recycling Act of 2023. Sabatino was chosen as a State House Legislative Page and was a member of her high school’s National Honor Society and ecology club. She was also a participant in the school’s Environthon.
Narrow River is another name for the Pettaquamscutt River, which acts as a boundary between Narragansett, South Kingstown, and North Kingstown.
In technicality, it is not a true river, as it is about a seven-mile-long tidal inlet. It is connected by a small channel to several kettle basins, which are fed by a stream. The Narrow River is mostly shallow, but it does have two steep-sided ponds, with one of them having a maximum depth of about 60 feet. Its watershed extends from Silver Spring Lake and North Kingstown’s Shady Lea Mill section to South Kingstown’s Narragansett Pier and Silver Lake.
The NRPA since 1993, as part of its Youth Environmental Education Program, has awarded scholarships to graduating high school seniors native to the Narrow River Watershed.
The scholarship was renamed in 2007, to the NRPA Lesa Meng College Scholarship. The name change honored the late former NRPA Board member Lesa Meng. Meng was also Chair of the Narrow River Road Race.
Born in Detroit, Mi., she grew up in Greenwich Village, N.Y. and Grosse Pointe, Mi. Meng attended Bard College and was well-known for her writing and appetite to travel.
After running a small hotel in northern California, Meng started a career in marine biology while living in Davis, Ca. – receiving her doctorate from UC-Davis. Meng also worked for California’s Environmental Protection Agency, before moving to Narragansett.
It was in Narragansett where she studied the Narrow River, and quickly found a passion for the inlet. Through her work, she earned respect from colleagues and peers, and in 2009, Meng was posthumously awarded with the Friends of the River Award. The Friends of the River Award is presented to someone whose work toward protecting the local waters mirrors the passion of W.E.R. La Farge. La Farge was an environmentalist and a founding and active member of the NRPA.
With concerns surrounding climate change rising significantly over the course of the last decade, Sutherland acknowledged that the NRPA hopes the award recipients will take with them an understanding in their role to help protect the environment.
“Climate change has become more and more prevalent, and I do hope that the students who we pick truly do care about the environment and will always care about it,” Sutherland said. “That they want to protect it or do what they can to improve the environment.”
