Newly passed state laws from local legislators aim to help children, expecting mothers and the environment, improve social services and limit how young someone can be to buy a gun.
The General Assembly wrapped up its session last week, and the flurry of bills is set to become law – if Gov. Dan McKee hasn’t signed them already.
The Assembly approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, North Kingstown, East Greenwich, Narragansett, South Kingstown) to guarantee pregnant individuals access to health insurance.
The legislation, similar to laws in Vermont, New York and California, requires health insurers to establish a special enrollment period that allows pregnant women to get health insurance at any time during their pregnancy.
“Prenatal care is absolutely essential to a safe, successful pregnancy and a healthy start for children,” Valverde said. “Without health insurance coverage during pregnancy, there is limited access to health care and a much higher risk of poor maternal and infant health outcomes. Allowing enrollment at any time during pregnancy will help ensure that pregnant individuals get high-quality prenatal care and will result in better maternal and infant health.”
Valverde also sponsored a bill to help address Rhode Island’s need for more social workers by allowing those who have recently received their master’s in social work to practice in the field before getting their licenses, under specific conditions.
Currently, students who are working on their master’s of social work are allowed to work in the field before they are licensed, provided they work directly under the supervision of an individual who is licensed as an independent clinical social worker in Rhode Island, they are designated as an intern or trainee, and they refrain from portraying to the public that they are licensed to practice social work in Rhode Island.
But once they receive their degree, they cannot continue to work in social work until they receive their license.
The legislation allows those who have received their master’s of social work from an accredited college or university within the past 18 months to practice social work prior to obtaining their social work license, as long as they have not failed the examination for licensing more than once, subject to the same oversight provisions as students.
“Our state was already struggling to keep up with the demand for licensed social workers before the pandemic, and now that shortage has ballooned into a crisis that is hurting vulnerable Rhode Islanders,” Valverde said. “We need every qualified, trained social worker on the job right now. This bill will help by eliminating an unintended gap that prevents recent social work graduates from continuing the same sort of work they were allowed to do as students, so they are not forced out of the workforce while they apply for their license.”
Plastic bag reduction
State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee sponsored bills addressing child endangerment and efforts to reduce plastic bag waste.
The first establishes felony penalties for guardians convicted of child endangerment.
“Children are the most vulnerable members of our society and they need to be protected from the dangers of this world by their parents or guardians,” McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) said. “A parent or guardian who ignores or abandons their vital role of protector needs to be held accountable, especially if the worst were to happen and the child in their care is endangered, hurt or abused. It is sad that this legislation is necessary but as we see in the news all too frequently, too many guardians still simply look the other way when it comes to the health, safety and well-being of the children under their protection.”
The bill sets criminal penalties for “a wanton or reckless act or omission of a parent, guardian or any other person who has custody or control of a child, where those acts or omissions result in substantial risk of serious bodily injury to the child or sexual abuse of a child in their care.”
Violators would be found guilty of a felony, and for the first offense, be imprisoned up to three years or be fined up to $1,000, or both.
McEntee’s Plastic Waste Reduction Act is designed to reduce the use of plastic checkout bags by retail establishments by offering recyclable bag options and providing penalties for violations.
“I am the representative from two coastal communities and we have seen firsthand the damage that plastic bags do to our oceans and environment for many years now,” she said. “In Rhode Island, we throw away approximately 26,000 tons of plastic bags and plastic film every year. When you think about how little plastic bags weigh, this is a staggering amount of waste that needs to be eliminated in our state. Plastics litter our parks, clog our rivers and oceans, and choke our wildlife. These particles end up in our soil, in our drinking water, in the food we eat and in the air we breathe. Now is the time to end this environmental and public health destruction and finally pass a statewide ban on plastic bags.”
Under the legislation, retailers would be prohibited from making available any single-use plastic checkout bag or any paper checkout bag that is not a recyclable paper bag or a paper carryout bag at restaurants.
The act would take effect within one year from the establishment of regulations by the Department of Environmental Management or on Jan. 1, 2024, whichever comes first.
Law helps child victims
McEntee also worked with State Sen. Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown) on legislation that increases the age of children who are able to utilize recorded forensic interviews when testifying before grand juries in cases of child sexual abuse.
“The trauma experienced by victims of childhood sexual assault is heartbreaking and permanently lasting and often, recounting their assaults to authorities is equally traumatizing as it forces the victim to relive their assault in great detail,” McEntee said. “In order to ease as much pain and fear for victims as possible when they are called to testify, recorded forensic interviews have been used for younger victims. These recorded interviews protect the children from further victimization and they have proven quite successful. This bill is needed because currently, older children have been unable to utilize this practice when they are seeking justice for their abuse and that is not fair or right. In order to end and punish child sexual abuse, victims must feel comfortable enough to confront their abusers and this legislation will greatly help them achieve justice.”
DiMario said recorded forensic interviews have been successfully used for many years to help children who have suffered sexual abuse hold their abusers accountable.
“And we also know that the trauma inflicted from childhood sexual abuse affects each victim in a different way, regardless of circumstance or age,” she said. “This bill will allow older children to have the same protections and avenues of testimony as younger children when confronting abuse in the courts and it will help ease reliving their trauma when going through the judicial process.”
The legislation increases the age of children able to utilize recorded forensic interviews when testifying before grand juries in cases of child sexual abuse from 14 to 16 years old.
The video testimony will be admissible as evidence to the grand jury if several conditions are met.
SNAP aid for seniors
Legislation introduced by Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) and Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty (D-Dist. 35, South Kingstown) makes it easier for senior citizens to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.
“There are many seniors who are having difficulty obtaining SNAP benefits because of the difficulty of the process,” Sosnowski said. “Many seniors don’t apply for these benefits because the application and recertification process are so cumbersome. We have an aging population that’s really suffering nutritionally and we should do everything we can to make the benefits more accessible to them.”
The bill requires the Department of Human Services to develop a plan to streamline the application, certification and recertification process for SNAP beneficiaries aged 60 and older.
“This legislation really helps our most vulnerable,” Fogarty said. “Those over 60 are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity, and this bill takes a difficult process and makes it a little easier by reducing the length of the application, increasing the recertification period from two to three years, and waiving the requirement of interviews for recertification.”
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federal program that provides nutrition benefits to low-income individuals and families that are used at stores to purchase food. The program is administered by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service through its nationwide network of FNS field offices. Local FNS field offices are responsible for the licensing and monitoring of retail food stores participating in SNAP.
