NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Gov. Dan McKee paid a visit to Quonset last Wednesday to tour an Electric Boat employee vaccination clinic, with the shipbuilder becoming one of the first businesses in the state to take McKee up on his offer to vaccinate Rhode Islanders at willing schools, businesses and nonprofit organizations in order to hit the goal of 70% of eligible adults vaccinated by Mother’s Day.
“If you have a place, whether it’s a high school, a public setting, a government setting, a business setting or a non-profit setting, we want to hear from you because we want to get out to your site to get people vaccinated in the state of Rhode Island,” McKee said. “The pick and shovel work has started and that’s going to get us over that finish line.”
McKee was joined by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis, State Reps. Julie Casimiro (D-D31 North Kingstown/Exeter) and Robert Craven (D-D32 North Kingstown), as well as Electric Boat General Manager Sean Davies and Medical Director Dr. Susan Andrews, who guided the dignitaries through the clinic where they were able to ask questions and interact with employees who had just received their dose.
“I’m proud to welcome Governor McKee to North Kingstown and Electric Boat,” Mollis said. “This is just one more example of what Rhode Island is doing to make sure that we get shots in the arms of our residents here.”
As of last Wednesday, 63% of eligible adults in Rhode Island had been vaccinated, and the state received a boost in its vaccination efforts when they received an additional 50,000 doses last week, something he said has helped allow the state to roll out such initiatives as the one at Electric Boat.
“We got an additional 50,000 shots into the inventory that we rolled in above our current allocation and those are coming from states that aren’t doing the same pace that we are and have the capacity that we do, so that’s why we’re out now,” McKee said. “I was on a Zoom call with (Davies) a few weeks back and he asked if we could be here and I committed that as soon as we could be here we would and when we got those extra allocations we made the call and I’ve got to give the logistics team and the rest of the crew (credit) to be able to react that quickly.”
With hundreds of the over 4,000 employees vaccinated during the Electric Boat clinic, McKee says the state has the blueprint to repeat that success elsewhere.
“We can do that around the entire state of Rhode Island, so that’s the message that we want to deliver,” McKee said. “People who have the ability to do what’s happening here, we want to hear from them.”
For Andrews, partnering with the state on a vaccination clinic was a no-brainer as Electric Boat has done so throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We couldn’t do programs like this without the support of the state,” Andrews said. “We have remained open for the entire pandemic so far. We’ve had to do that because we’re part of the critical infrastructure and we supply submarines to the US Navy, so we’ve had to do everything we possibly can to keep our workforce safe. We’ve done that by partnering up with the state. We’ve done everything from supply proper PPE to increase cleaning, social distancing. We’ve decreased the size of how many people can be in one area at a time, really everything that we possibly can and I think of today as really the last link or hopefully, it’s the last link that we’re going to need to do to really try and keep our workforce safe, so we’ve partnered up with the state.”
Andrews said she was unsure of the number of employees who may have been vaccinated elsewhere, as employees are asked to self-report when they receive their doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, but strongly encouraged those who had not yet had either of their doses to take up the opportunity.
“We have invited everybody who hasn’t already been vaccinated to come in, get vaccinated, roll up your sleeve and we are hoping that people take us up on this opportunity because you can’t decrease barriers anymore then providing it at work while you’re here, come and get your shot and keep your self safe, keep your family safe, keep the community we all live in safe,” Andrews said.
Additionally, Andrews said providing the vaccine at work made it more accessible for employees.
“It’s also all about decreasing barriers, so by offering it on site at your workplace during the day, we decrease barriers and so just providing it, it’s easy, it’s inexpensive, we provide the time (and) those are all things that get people to come and get vaccinated,” Andrews said.
Davies pointed to the success Electric Boat has had with on-site employee flu vaccine clinics in the past, noting that usually between 70% to 80% of employees participate in the program annually and 70% of employees took part in voluntary COVID testing.
“We’ve made it as easy as we can make it with the help of the state to make that happen,” Davies said. “If we can get 800 to 1,000 (vaccinated) as Dr. Andrews stated today, that’s a great day. In one day, that’s 25% of the workforce, so I am optimistic that today is going to be certainly a great day and I’m also optimistic and fairly confident that a large percentage of the workforce has already been vaccinated.”
For McKee, he said those employees he spoke with in the 15 minute post-vaccine waiting area all had something in common: they were all upbeat.
“I think there’s one consistent feeling that you get is that it’s very upbeat,” McKee said. “The people inside are very, very excited about the fact that they’re getting vaccinated. I see that as a constant in every single one that’s happening here.”
McKee thanked his team as well as RIEMA, FEMA, the Rhode Island National Guard and Electric Boat for their help in the endeavor to vaccinate Rhode Islanders.
“They are all stepping up and I see that consistent positive nature here,” McKee said. “We want to test negative, stay positive.”
Mollis shared his sentiments.
“I just want to thank Electric Boat as well for doing this,” Mollis said. “(For) these employees, this is their home for many, many hours of the day and to give them the opportunity to do it during work, of course we all know is a way to really make sure that we get shot in the arm, sub on behalf of the town of North Kingstown, it’s great to have Electric Boat as part of our community, it’s great to have the governor here today bringing recognition to these types of efforts as we attempt to vaccinate as many Rhode Islanders as possible.”
The state will continue with on site vaccination clinics, including a clinic for eligible students coming to North Kingstown High School on Monday.
