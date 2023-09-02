SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown’s 300th Anniversary Steering Committee next week will have its 300th year anniversary yearlong celebration featured in Rhode Island PBS’s documentary “Our Town: South Kingstown” — the 16th production of its active series almost 10 years running — highlighting each town in the state.
It’s just over an hour long and will be shown via a free community screening Tuesday evening at South Kingstown High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the start-time is 6 p.m. Registration for the viewing can be found at ripbs.org.
The film is a mix of documentary, community building, fundraiser and a “day-in-the-life” scrapbook. It was assembled by contributing residents in town, who gathered their own content to assist Rhode Island PBS in the production.
It’s the start of a busy month for the committee and for town residents looking to continue celebrating a special milestone year.
The 300th Steering Committee will follow up the PBS showing by holding its 10th Speaker Series presentation – featuring Evan Wilson, Associate Professor in the Hattendorf Historical Center at Newport’s U.S. Naval War College — on September 7. Wilson will be talking about Oliver Hazard Perry.
Perry helped fight the British on Lake Erie, during the War of 1812 and is known in U.S. history for writing, “We have met the enemy, and they are ours.”
Wilson will speak at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium and break down Perry’s life – describing the battle, its consequences, and Perry’s victories. Wilson will also go into depth about how Perry was placed in command of American forces on Lake Erie.
Wilson researches British naval history between the 18th and 20th centuries and has received the Sir Julian Corbett Prize in Modern Naval History.
Wilson has degrees from Yale, Cambridge, and Oxford, and has published six books, the most recent being The Horrible Peace: British Veterans and the End of the Napoleonic Wars.
Prior to his time in Newport, Wilson was a senior researcher at the National Maritime Museum in the United Kingdom and the Associate Director of International Security Studies at Yale University.
The Thursday talk will be followed by the day-long Wakefield Arts & Culture Festival on Sept. 9 at High Street’s Saugatucket Park. The festival will be held from 12-6 p.m., and there will be over 40 artisans, children’s activities, food trucks, and performances. There will be craft demonstrations for painting, printmaking, pottery, and weaving.
The event will be put on by the steering committee, Field of Artisans, Hera Gallery, and South County Art Association.
A rain date is scheduled for Sept. 10.
The afternoon of activities will be succeeded by an evening of the Trifecta Music Festival — held from 6-11 p.m. The festival will feature local bands, brews, and food — featuring Rory O’Neill, Guess Method & Dudemanbro, TJ and the Campers, and The Water Project.
The day-long event is free. Parking will be available behind 10 High St. Parking for vehicles with a disability placard will be at Wakefield Elementary School. Additionally, there will be a shuttle in operation from 12-10 p.m., with stops at the elementary school, Town Hall, Peace Dale Rotary, Neighborhood Guild, South Kingstown High School, and the Wakefield Comfort Station.
Closing out the month, there will be a bridge dedication bill signing ceremony on Sept. 15 at Old Mountain Field at 1:30 p.m. to honor the town’s congressional Medal of Honor recipients.
Governor Daniel McKee and local legislators will sign a bill, to name three bridges — located on state roads — after South Kingstown’s medal recipients: Sgt. William James Babcock, U.S. Army, American Civil War, Sgt. William Grant Fournier, U.S. Army, World War II, and Cpl. David Bernard Champagne, U.S. Marines, Korean War.
“Senator Sue Sosnowski and Representative (Teresa) Tanzi both supported the bill to get it going and they’re going to speak,” Steering Committee Chair Joanne Esposito said, adding the ceremony will be “short and sweet.”
“The two will open up, give some background and then (Town Manager) Jim Manni will speak about the locations — where the bridges are.”
The three bridges to be named are the structures in Wakefield, on Main Street, over the Saugatucket River — to be named after Fournier; the Peace Dale Stone Arch on Kingstown Road — to be named after Babcock; and the bridge on Kingstown Road over Indian Run River — to be named after Champaign.
