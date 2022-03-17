SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — If a picture tells a story, then the photos Bill McCusker showed the South Kingstown Town Council on Monday tell a worrisome tale.
“In three months with 10 volunteers in South Kingstown, we collected 7,906 nips,” McCusker said. The image of three trash bins overflowing with the small empty plastic liquor bottles was taken Monday, he said.
“From West Kingston to Green Hill to Middlebridge, everywhere in between,” McCusker, president of the new nonprofit Friends of the Saugatucket, said.
Nip bottles are the most common form of litter the group finds in the Saugatucket River, he said.
He recently counted six empties by his driveway, and he picked up 495 of the little bottles while walking around Peace Dale and South County Trail.
“This is a problem,” he said.
Across the state, his group of volunteers has collected 18,000 empty nips, he said, and he’s trying to get the state’s Resource Recovery Corporation to accept them. McCusker said the state typically can’t sort and process the bottles because they are too small.
The group’s study of the ecological problems caused by the discarded nips began in December. It initially focused on South Kingstown but eventually bloomed to include the state, according to McCusker.
His group wants the town to pass a ban on the sale of nip bottles. Four or five communities in Massachusetts are poised to do so this year, he said.
“We need to be leaders in South Kingstown,” he said.
A bill has been introduced by state representatives, including local Reps. Carol Hagan McEntee and Kathleen Fogarty, that would create a refundable 10-cent deposit for non-reusable beverage containers like nips. Distributors would pay a 4-cent handling fee.
McCusker said the town is fortunate that it has state legislators that serve on General Assembly environmental committees, but he’s unsure if any action will take place before the current session ends.
“This is something we need to address and we can’t wait until next year,” he said. “Nips are everywhere.”
Because they are lightweight and float, the bottles that wind up in drainage systems and in the river often travel downstream to Point Judith Pond and eventually into the ocean, McCusker said. They can be ingested by fish and other wildlife.
“It’s been said even striped bass try to hit the Fireball nips because they’re red,” he said.
The South Kingstown Conservation Commission backs a change in the town’s plastic reduction ordinance to include banning the 50 milliliter nip bottles.
Member Matt Bradywood said the existing plastic bag ban ordinance was written in such a way that it could be changed to include plastic nip bottles.
The council is trying to get more information about the problem before taking action. It referred the matter to the Economic Development Commission for its input.
“I’d like to hear some more about the economic impact of this. I fully understand the Conservation Commission’s position and agree with it,” council member Deborah Kelso said. “But we have to understand the implications. We need to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together to make the best decision we can.”
Council member Deborah Bergner said she saw five of the tiny bottles at the end of her street during a run.
“It’s very frustrating and I think knowing that they’re not recyclable might change consumer behavior,” she said. “They are gross litter in our town.”
