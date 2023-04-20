SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — “All aboard, all aboard,” is the call local historian Brian Wallin is giving tonight as the conductor for a tour of the Narragansett Pier Rail Road’s history.
While not exactly a physical train ride, it will instead be a narrative ride along the historical path of this local and integral part of Southern Rhode Island history during the train’s century of operation.
“The story of the railroad parallels the development of South Kingstown itself as it moved from an agrarian-centered economy into the era of the mill villages along with the rise of Narragansett as a summer attraction,” Wallin said.
“As a historian, I like to tell ‘people stories.’ The story of the NPRR revolves around the many folks who contributed to its development, operation and eventually, held the engine throttle as the line breathed its last,” he said.
His talk is scheduled for 7 p.m. at South Kingstown High School and is part of the town’s 300th Anniversary celebration.
Except for still-surviving locals, many residents of South County see only some lasting reminders of this train whose track ran where the William C. O’Neill bike path travels today.
“In 1837, a station was also opened in West Kingston, known as Kingston Station or Kingston Depot — a two-mile stagecoach ride from West Kington to Kingston village,” Wallin has written in an online account of the history.
Other stations soon followed leading to the current restored old wood-frame Kingston Railroad Station that still stands in its original location. It’s on an almost flat site at the east side of the Northeast Corridor Amtrak railway line in the Village of West Kingston.
It and the bike path, as well as the train station in Narragansett on Boon Street and under renovation are quaint reminders of a Rhode Island scene that has passed into history.
Mills, which these kinds of trains serviced and supported the state, died leaving behind villages still bearing their names and a culture buried with the people who worked in them.
“One of the most important points is that rail transportation at the time linked the developing villages in South Kingstown in a unique manner,” Wallin explained.
Roads in the 1800s at the time were mostly dirt and not well maintained. It was a wrenching, time-consuming and often dusty ride to get from one village or town to another by stagecoach. The railroads provided a major improvement.
“(In) the case of South Kingstown, helped set the stage for the town’s steady evolution. The introduction of the automobile and the building of more sophisticated road systems would spell the end of passenger rail traffic as the 20th century unfolded. And, here in southern RI, we were a perfect reflection of that development,” he said.
Rough stagecoach rides and rougher seas off the Rhode Island coast soon made it apparent that another form of land transportation would be welcome, according to a history about the station.
While a small depot station in Kingston for stagecoaches had been around since about 1837, the introduction of railroad service gave brought more people into it.
The postcard picture country rail station is typical of the many small or intermediate-size rural depots built throughout the United States in the latter half of the 19th Century.
South Kingstown, which then included Narragansett, had numerous mills that were part of the national industrial fabric. They needed transportation for shipping the goods produced in the mills.
A prominent mill owner, Rowland Gibson Hazard, originally built a railroad line from Kingstown to serve the needs of his own business, but in the process, managed to create this “quirky, modestly successful short line that survived from 1876 until the last train ran in 1981,” Wallin wrote.
“By the turn of the century,” he said, “private rail cars of the wealthy would regularly arrive at West Kingston on the tail ends of New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad trains to be switched onto the NPRR track and hauled down to the Pier,” he said.
The cars would be placed on a siding to await those who traveled on to Newport to return weeks or months later, Wallin explained.
“The Peace Dale textile mill’s output and other local freight were carried up to West Kingston for disbursal around the country. For a short time, there was even a Sunday night sleeper car from the Pier to New York operated in cooperation with the New Haven line,” he wrote.
The Narragansett Pier Rail Road line eventually was built to a southern terminus at Narragansett Pier, he said and the original station, a turntable and roundhouse, was on Ocean Drive.
In 1895, a new station, complete with electric lighting, was built a short distance to the north on Boon Street.
“The line boasted an express end-to-end running time of thirteen minutes. Speeds reached as much as thirty-five miles an hour. When one thinks of how long it can take today to travel from West Kingston to the oceanfront in Narragansett, that is a pretty good time,” Wallin said.
The Narragansett Times, when the station opened, reported on the building’s construction of stone and wood, a finished interior of cypress, and shingles all around the outside.
“The corridor is about thirty feet square. Opening from this room is the telegraph office, gents’ toilet rooms and stairway to the second floor, entrance to the cellar and also to a ladies waiting room about seventeen by twenty-two feet in size,” the story read.
“The walks on three sides of the building are concreted. City water is provided, and the rooms are lit by electricity and will be heated by steam. The new station is a model in every way and an ornament for the Pier,” it added, touting that it was among the best in the state and also praised by the state railroad commissioner.
However, the fade of Narragansett as a summer haven for the wealthy following some disastrous fires in the heart of the Pier, the later development of the automobile and the decline of mill production became problems for this little railroad.
The rails between Wakefield and the Pier were abandoned and torn up in 1953. The railroad changed hands several times among different individuals and business enterprises with various creative approaches, but none could solidify its operations to be profitable.
By 1979, limited freight service ended and in 1981 the last of its remaining tracks — those from Wakefield to West Kingston — were torn up.
Gone, but not forgotten, is the Narragansett Pier Rail Road, even though some people hope an authentic train might make its way back.
“There is a small informal group that has been exploring the possibility of returning the NPRR’s only caboose back to Rhode Island. Time will tell,” Wallin said.
