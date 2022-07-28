With his signature, Gov. Dan McKee this week established new laws from local legislators that support dam safety, licensing for genetic counselors and protecting children from sexual predators.
The new pieces of legislation are the latest in a series of General Assembly bills that McKee is signing into law in ceremonial procedures; the bills passed the legislature and became effective upon passage.
Among them is a bill sponsored by state Rep. Julie Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) that aims to close a loophole that allowed those in positions of authority to engage in sexual relations with children.
Casimiro’s bill makes anyone in a position of authority who has sexual contact with a minor over 14 and under 18 years old guilty of third-degree sexual assault. A conviction of third-degree sexual assault has a penalty of five years in prison.
“As we have seen with too many recent news reports, we are not doing our job and protecting our kids from sexual predators in positions of authority,” Casimiro said. “This bill will close a dangerous loophole that has allowed individuals to abuse their authority and hurt our kids through coercive or abusive sexual behavior. These criminals need to be held accountable for preying on our children and this legislation will do just that.”
State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) was a co-sponsor on the legislation.
McEntee also sponsored a bill with state Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) that sets up a licensing process for genetic counselors within the Department of Health.
Currently in Rhode Island, there is no legal standard to determine who can represent themselves as genetic counselors. The new law will ensure minimum standards for genetic counselors in the areas of academic training, certification, clinical experience and the delivery of high-quality genetic counseling services.
Genetic counseling is the process of helping people understand and adapt to the medical, psychological and familial implications of genetic contributions to disease. Genetic counselors serve as interpreters of medical information and help patients reach decisions that are appropriate for each individual, according to their own beliefs.
Some genetic counselors consult with patients for adult onset conditions such as breast and colon cancer, Huntington’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, and for prenatal diagnosis and pediatric genetic disorders.
“If a patient is concerned or frightened about a potential genetic illness, it is imperative that the genetic counselors utilized by the patient are qualified to deliver the care that is needed,” McEntee said. “These patients are put into vulnerable positions and their health, safety and well-being needs to be protected through the proper licensing and regulation of genetic counselors in Rhode Island.”
Sosnowski said the law will ensure that patients using genetic counselors are treated properly and fairly.
“This bill is about protecting our state’s patients when utilizing genetic counselors while also controlling health-care costs through the ordering of correct tests, the prevention of unnecessary testing and proper interpretation of genetic tests,” Sosnowski said.
McKee also signed a pair of bills by Sosnowski, state Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty (D-Dist. 35, South Kingstown) and Casimiro to improve the safety of dams throughout the state.
The legislation is the result of an annual report from the Department of Environmental Management on dam safety.
The first law amends dam safety standards to require the State Building Code Standards Committee to take into account the effect of climate change on inundation areas below dams classified as high, significant, or low hazard.
“This addresses construction in inundation areas downstream from dams, and also is a good opportunity to educate people about those dams and the property damage that could result if that dam were to fail,” Sosnowski said. “This would help property owners to think about how they would proceed with any construction in those areas.”
Fogarty said the measure looks beyond dams to consider the potential for floods.
“This will extend state codes into the area below the dams to provide a degree of safety and security to property both public and private throughout the state,” she said.
The second law authorizes the DEM to levy administrative penalties for failure to comply with emergency action plans for significant or high hazard dams. It mandates that the department and the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency establish a notification system in the event of severe weather conditions consisting of dam advisories, dam watches and dam warnings.
“Even though every municipality is required to submit an emergency action plan to DEM for each significant or high-hazard dam in their jurisdiction, only 68 out of the 176 qualifying dams have an approved plan,” Casimiro said. “Giving the DEM the authority to assess administrative penalties will provide an added incentive to get this done so these communities can plan what actions will be taken in the event of an emergency, including steps to notify and evacuate people located nearby.”
