SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary steering committee kicked off the first of 15 planned speeches by local voices designed to shed light on SK’s local history and celebrate the area’s past, present and future Tuesday evening at South Kingstown High School.
The Steering Committee’s speaker series, which is sponsored by Shaw’s Market and Panera Bread of Wakefield, features a free, 75-minute lecture held at the school, except for July and August’s lecture – which will be held at Kingston’s Tavern Hall and the Peace Dale, Village Green, respectively.
Tomaquag Museum Executive Director Lorén Spears and her presentation, “Kumagooaunash Numanutoom: All Creator’s Gifts,” led off the series.
In her talk, Spears spoke about her personal connection and the connection of the Narragansett Tribe with the land. She also told stories pertaining to the ecological knowledge and historical ways of life of Rhode Island’s Indigenous People – all of which have been persevered and withstood centuries of conquest and genocide. Conquest continues, even today, through legal genocide, Spears said.
“There is no American history without Indigenous People’s history,” she said. “We are still here. And we are the land. What we do to the land, we do to ourselves.”
With several elders from the Nation present, Spears spoke in the Narragansett Tribe’s native language, for the first few minutes of her presentation.
She opened her lecture by giving thanks to the sun, sky, ocean, and other elements of nature.
The Narragansett Tribe’s rich history began after its people were made from the clay at the intersecting point of the land and ocean, Spears said.
“When we think of creation … we come from this place.”
Spears spoke of each season and went into detail about what Indigenous People harvest and how they use it.
Shagbark Hickory is both medicinal and edible. Sweetfern is another remedy – used to cure rashes and breakouts from poison oak.
Then, there’s the medicine that heals the soul and repairs bonds. Strawberries throughout generations have been recognized as offerings of apology and reconciliation, Spears said.
Each point in the year provides unique inventory – spring, for example, being about renewal.
Winter, on the other hand, challenges you to find natural resources. One simply needs to know where to look.
“If you have a really strong relationship with the land, you know what to do,” Spears said.
Whatever one takes from nature, “you must give thanks for that, and use it in entirety.”
Spears in her lecture, took time to address the rapid deterioration of the climate, the increase in the weather’s intensity and the importance of taking care of the globe’s natural health.
“We are the Earth,” Spears said. “What we do to the Earth, we do to ourselves.”
