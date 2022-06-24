SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown school officials have reversed proposed changes and reductions in school programs for music, physical education and library resources, according to Superintendent Mark Prince.
“Everything has been restored — library, music, PE — have all come back,” he said this week during an interview. This decision endorsed by the School Committee brought a collective set of cheers and sighs of relief from the many parent advocates and students who led a fight to stop the cuts.
Prince said that as a result of a number of retirements and other personnel matters the district saved enough money to cover the costs of the programs.
While he did not have an immediate figure, he said that the matter was always focused only on budget numbers and added that officials understand the value of music in the schools and to the community.
The suggestion to make cuts arose after South Kingstown state aid for education was reduced for the upcoming year by $800,000, a significant punch to the school budget.
For South Kingstown High School theater and choral director Ryan Muir, it was welcome news.
“I am glad it has changed,” said Muir, who would have been shifted to Curtis Corner Middle School and had his work hours slashed under the previous budget plan. “It would have not been beneficial to the students.”
At that school, Eric Drew, a band director, would have been sent to the high school to fulfill some of Muir’s responsibilities.
These two examples, according to Muir and others, were based on cuts in funding that triggered teachers’ union rules for handling personnel changes based on seniority.
Prince said that these and other scenarios from funding changes will be avoided next year for these specific programs.
It brought sighs of relief from many protesting parents and students who were worried about the effects on various programs connected both to learning as well as college education and scholarship planning for the future.
Drew said he was pleased with the reversal.
“From a music perspective, we’re really thrilled,” he said. “The community really showed up at a few meetings and showed that this was a priority.”
Drew doesn’t blame SK officials for their initial plans but is glad changes were made.
“It’s great to see the community come through again,” he said. “I cannot fault Mr. Prince. He came in and had to make some tough calls. It would have been unfair of him to make those decisions perfectly.”
Similar thoughts came from some parents on social media.
“The petitions and articulate voices at the SC and TC (School Committee and Town Council) meetings…were a powerful reminder that music and the arts must be supported in any budget year,” wrote Michelle Theriault San Antonio on social media to announce the change to friends and supporters.
Questions came from other parents about school officials’ approaches to these hot-button issues.
“I am beyond thrilled to hear this news…However, why must we go through this EVERY Year? Why must they go through this every year?,” said Kerri Costa.
“Do we think they will continue in our school district if they have to face this uncertainty every year? This is an obnoxious pattern spurred every year by the school committee to get more funding. Sad!” she said.
Valerie Maier-Speredelozzi said that the ever-changing budget process forced her family to make the decision to leave the district.
“You can’t tell families on March 1 that Spanish is fully funded, and of course make no mention of music, but then on May 16 suddenly announce that there’s a $1.1M shortfall so you call an immediate vote to cut all DLI (Dual Language Immersion) and critical music positions,” she said. “And then in June miraculously find the funding for music again. Where is the planning?...And research shows that starting music and languages early is best practice and has huge academic benefits. It’s sad to watch district leadership not appreciate these important programs.”
The popular DLI program remains eliminated from the budget for next year, according to Prince.
One of the underlying reasons for the importance of the music program was noted by Pete Santiago who compared students’ involvement in them to athletes commitment to sports.
“Wonderful news!! Not all student are athletes, but music and art programs make for all around student development in team work and social skills as any sports program,” he said.
