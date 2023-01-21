SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town.
“We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice as being unfair to those living on private roads who do not receive this free service,” said Tom Routliffe, spokesman for the Broad Hill Residential Compound Homeowners Association.
Town Manager James Manni pointed out that only about 14 miles — of the town’s total 302 miles of road — are private roads with old arrangements for being plowed. The other 61 miles of private roads in town are not plowed by the town.
“I do understand the equity issue. I live on a private road myself,” Manni said, noting that he and neighbors divide the plow costs among each homeowner on the street.
If the town were to stop plowing any private roads, those living along the roads would need to make arrangements for private plowing either collectively with neighbors or through an association.
The association plans to address the matter at a Town Council meeting next week. The group has been discussing this matter with the town for nearly a year.
Any change would either place plowing costs on the backs of homeowners with private roads or the town that would need to buy more trucks, expand routes, and perhaps hire more personnel, all bringing initial costs to just over $1 million.
The association’s wooded compound area is located along Broad Hill Way with intersections that involve private roads of Red Oak Way, Little Comfort Way and Red House Road.
The town does not plow these roads which are considered “private” and never accepted by the area’s developer as certified town roads.
However, right off of Red House Road is Sand Plains Trail, also considered private by plowed by the town under the ambiguous term called “tradition.”
This means that some former town officials — long gone from office — decades ago agreed to plow certain roads that did not meet required specifications. The town has no paperwork related to these decisions, Manni said.
The practice was stopped over 30 years ago, but the town has continued its “tradition” of providing those services to roads comprising that 14 miles.
These arrangements were made, said some former long-time officials, when the town was much smaller, and the government operated on less formal policies.
Informal arrangements often ruled the relationships between town officials and developers, they said.
“That this arrangement is done ‘by tradition’ doesn’t change the fact that the policy is unfair and inequitable,” Routliffe told The Independent in an email interview.
In a recent letter to his association members he said, “The Board views this policy as being grossly unfair to SK residents such as ourselves who pay for snowplowing while many others receive this taxpayer-supported service for free.”
In that letter, he said “…the board held a series of meetings with town officials…to date, we have been unable to secure a commitment from the town to change the current policy.”
He said that instead the group has been directed to the town council to present the problem.
“We will be provided an opportunity to briefly state our position which is that, in the name of fairness, the current snowplowing policy must be changed, specifically, SK should either stop plowing (at taxpayer’s expense) private roads or, to plow all private roads for free,” he explained to the organization’s members.
