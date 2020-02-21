SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. —The 69 floors in a Seattle skyscraper that Mary Ellen Santaniello will climb next month is the stairway to heaven for her.
Her son, Tim, 35, died unexpectedly five years ago from a rare form of lymphoma thought to come from a drug he had taken to control his Crohn’s disease. Now she is taking the 1,311 steps up those flights of floors in Seattle, Washington, to raise $11,000 so others might have a chance to live.
“The whole reason I do this,” said Santaniello, a cashier at Panera Bread in Wakefield, “is if there’s a trial drug to be developed, I want some good out of it.” Her goal is to help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society find a cure by raising money from supporters who pledge donations on her behalf (https://tinyurl.com/climb4tim2020).
It’s also about a mother’s undying love for a son whose beaming smile she remembers when the last stairs are climbed and as she thinks about when she’ll see him again.
Tim Santaniello, who died in December 2014, had been diagnosed a decade earlier with Crohn’s, which is an inflammatory bowel disease. It causes inflammation of the digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.
An active fellow, his mother said, he liked golf, bicycle riding, exercise and spending time with his then two children and pregnant wife, Jen, at their Arizona home, where this New England son was working as a software engineer at Raytheon.
His wife, Jen Santaniello, said recently, “Tim was an all-around great guy and extremely well-rounded. He was super smart — he had a master’s degree and held several honors at work, handy, he could do anything from laying flagstone down in our backyard to building shelves in our garage.”
She added, “He was a good friend. He was also a supportive spouse, always believing in me more than I believed in myself, and a caring father who loved being silly with his kids.“
He also was taking a prescribed drug for his Crohn’s, but no cautions were ever given to him that the drug could have this life-threatening side effect, said his mother, who lives in Charlestown.
“He started to feel fatigued, had night sweats and didn’t have the usual amount of energy” in June 2014, she continued, and by July was in a doctor’s office as the symptoms worsened. It took a while for tests to reveal that he had hepatosplenic t-cell lymphoma.
It is so rare that the World Journal of Gastroenterology reported in 2016 knowledge of only 11 known cases in which it occurred in people with Crohn’s who were treated with the drug and other combination therapy for over two years. It generally applied to patients under 35 years old, but could occur in others older.
“He told me that the disease could be fatal, but that he was going to fight,” his mother said, remembering the conversation. Santaniello’s eyes widened, a smile that had been present crept away and she leaned forward in a chair. Her voice remained smooth and steady as she told the story.
“This guy didn’t want to quit. He was real trooper,” she said after a few moments. His wife, Jen, agreed.
“When he was diagnosed with lymphoma, he told me that he wasn’t ready to leave our family of five yet and fought hard to stay alive. He exercised to maintain his strength, even if it was only walking in circles around a hospital floor, continued to work while receiving chemo treatments, and managed to keep a hopeful attitude even when things seemed grim,” she said.
And so, it was a time of trial and a time of courage during Tim’s last five months.
He needed to get better to have bone-marrow cell transplants. His third child was born in July, but he wasn’t well enough to be with wife, Jen. The family needed to be moved to Phoenix where the nationally-known Mayo Clinic had a hospital that could treat him.
His father, Alan Santaniello said, “Certainly there were up and down times during those months that Tim was hospitalized, but in many ways, Tim kept us all positive. He never complained and was always hopeful.”
Family members spent days and weeks shuttling between their homes in different parts of the country to be with him, his young children, now new-born infant and wife as she balanced both children and husband needing attention. It was very hard.
“He always wanted to keep up with his exercises. He never wanted you to think he was giving up,” said Mary Ellen Santaniello, who went often to help with the children and then, after they were asleep with their own mother, she would take her place at Tim’s bedside for the night.
As the weeks from July through November slid by with hopes and fears, December 2014 brought some difficult news after the bone-marrow cells transplant.
“We weren’t seeing the numbers go in the right direction. We were all discouraged,” his mother recalled. The horizon of time started to shorten in early December when lymphoma was still found in his blood. In mid-December came the decision that hospice was the next step as promising treatment options disappeared.
Though he grew weaker, he still tried to remain vibrant for his family in whatever way he could, she said. On Saturday, Dec. 13, when his wife came, he lifted his arm, despite incredible weakness.
“We kept saying, Jen’s coming, Tim, Jen’s coming. He lifted up his arm as she sobbed on his shoulder and he was patting her back,” Santaniello said.
The next day, Sunday, Dec. 14, his wife arrived early — and off schedule — from nursing their four-month-old baby.
“For some reason, that Sunday morning, the 14th, she was at Tim’s side before 7 a.m.,” and the rest of the family was there, too, said his mother. “It was actually just so good because we were all together and we were all with Tim.”
“I was holding his hand and I noticed all of sudden his thumb got stiff,” she said, as his struggle ended.
Looking back, Jen Santaniello said, “He believed he would come out the other side and we both agreed that we’d never take life for granted again, if he did. He was a fighter right up until the end and we miss him dearly every day.”
His mother, Mary Ellen, said that giving others that same fighting chance is why she’ll climb with thousands of others the 69 floors as part of “Big Climb Seattle” held in the downtown Columbia Center Tower to raise needed funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
In the past four years, she has raised $13,000 and already has pledges of $7,500 toward a revised goal of $11,000 in donations this year alone. Each year many of her customers at Panera Bread have supported her.
Bahjat Shariff, operating partner of Howley Bread Group, which owns the Wakefield coffee bistro, praised Santaniello for her commitment to Tim’s legacy. The company will be donating $250 this year to her effort, he added.
Her other children, Mark and Lisa Santaniello, as well as her husband, Alan, said they are proud of her efforts to keep Tim’s memory a living testimony about his will to fight a crippling disease as well as find positive ways to handle devastating losses.
“She’s very enthusiastic,” said Mark, who also does the climbs with her, “and always raises a significant amount of money — often from total strangers who just happen to see her fliers. The event gives her a positive outlet for her emotions.”
He added, “She is helping to some day cure blood cancers, while maintaining a sense of connection to Tim.”
Her husband, Alan, remarked, “I’ve been married to Mary Ellen for 45 years, her commitment to this is no surprise. She always gives 110 percent to whatever she is involved with.”
Beyond helping this mother find reward amid the unimaginable grief that comes with losing a child — the person who is supposed to survive the parent — the climb protects Tim’s memory from fading by the weathering of passing years.
Along with the personal benefit comes the larger one for those helped by the work of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, said daughter Lisa.
“LLS is also a really special cause to donate to because their fundraising supports doctors and research efforts that provided treatment for Tim. While it didn’t work out for him, it would be so great to find a cure so no one else has to lose a family member like we did,” she said.
When leaving the last damp concrete stairwell after her 17-minute climb up 69 floors in her stairway to heaven, Mary Ellen does a little recovery. Then Tim’s face brings the thought to a mother about her reason for being there.
“I say, ‘Tim, I’m doing this for you.’ It makes you feel you’re doing something so positive, it helps you with your grieving,” she said.
