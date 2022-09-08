Rhode Island’s primary on Tuesday features several high-profile statewide races, including for governor and the 2nd Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. James Langevin (D).
In the local races for General Assembly seats, however, there are few party challengers to the incumbents, most of whom are seeking re-election.
Republicans have candidates for all of the legislative seats in our area, and Democrats will see primaries for just three seats.
Incumbent State Rep. Julie Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) is in a primary with challenger Melissa Devine. The winner will face Republican challenger Lisa Marie Leavitt.
Also, Democrat Robert E. Craven (D-Dist 32, North Kingstown) is facing a primary against Danielle Walsh. The winner of that race will face Republican Ryan Hansen.
There’s only one primary for the state senate races in South County.
Longtime State Sen. Dennis Algiere, the GOP minority leader whose District 38 (Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) has included a small part of Green Hill and Matunuck, is not seeking re-election.
Michael Niemeyer, Sharon Ahern and Victoria Gu are Democrats running in the district. The winner of that primary will face Republican Westin Place.
There are 113 seats in the Rhode Island General Assembly. All 38 seats in the Rhode Island State Senate and all 75 seats in the Rhode Island House of Representatives are up for election every two years.
Rhode Island enacted new legislative district boundaries in February, when Gov. Dan McKee signed redistricting legislation approved by the General Assembly.
In South Kingstown, Democrats will choose five of seven candidates to be on the November ballot for Town Council.
They are incumbents Jessica Rose, Council President Rory McEntee and Deborah Bergner, plus Michael Marran, Patricia Alley, Jacy Northup and Joseph Sorrentino III.
Rose, Marran, McEntee, Bergner and Alley are endorsed candidates.
Winners will face Republicans seeking to give the party representation on the council after two years of Democrat control. The GOP contenders are Alex Petrucci, Greg Sweet, David Coté, Nathan Barrington and Sean O’Donnell.
Narragansett has nonpartisan elections for Town Council and School Committee that are decided in the November general election.
