SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In the third installment of its speaker series, the 300th Anniversary Steering Committee welcomed former South County Independent and Narragansett Times editor Betty Cotter to the high school stage to take the audience through the life of Caroline Hazard — the philanthropic former president of Wellesley College with a contradictive family history.
Cotter, a Vermont College of Fine Arts graduate, and journalism professor at the University of Rhode Island, has authored four history books and was a Rhode Island Journalism Hall of Fame inductee in 2021. In her presentation, she shed light on who the former Wellesley president was, behind her title and public persona.
Hazard never married and never had children. Although, she was a woman who didn’t have a college degree, she had “a great deal of executive ability,” Cotter said.
Hazard, who was a native of Peace Dale, worked as Wellesley’s president from 1899-1910. Her local philanthropy involved education, the arts and healthcare, Cotter said, adding that “the biggest thing she left this community was South County Hospital.”
After visiting Europe in 1876, when she was in her early-20s, Hazard returned to the United States depressed. Her family responded to this by “putting her to bed,” a punishment that involved her doing nothing in bed for four months. This was a “profoundly disabling treatment” that was done to women, which essentially tried to cure depression through boredom, Cotter said.
With nothing to do, Hazard would sort her grandfather’s papers, which became a gateway into Hazard writing books.
Hazard was a writer and a painter who helped build in her community, yet she was also from a family that profited from the horrors of slavery, Cotter said.
“Everything about the Hazards is complicated,” Cotter added, explaining that there is much contradiction in Hazard when looking into context.
“She liked to talk about how her grandfather’s grandfather … used to hold slaves,” Cotter said. Cotter said, Hazard’s family profited from slavery largely through its manufacturing of slave cloth to plantations.
“That’s where a lot of their money was coming from,” Cotter said.
According to Cotter, Hazard was someone who would whitewash what was going on around her.
“(Hazard) said in one of her books, ‘the conditions (for slaves) was mild; a serfdom, rather than absolute slavery,’” Cotter said. “(That was) very easy for her to say … I don’t think if you asked the enslaved people, that they would have said their conditions were mild.”
When Hazard was in her 40s, Joseph Winthrop Holley, a Black man from Albany, Ga., moved north and met her brother’s acquaintance. The Hazards would lend Holley money to buy land and start a college, the Georgia Normal and Agricultural College.
Although her brother was not in favor of liberal arts education for African Americans, Hazard donated money to Lincoln University and the Tuskegee Institute, Cotter said.
Many present-day buildings and structures can also be traced back to the Hazards, Cotter said.
The Peace Dale manufacturing company was started in the early 1800s by Hazard’s grandfather.
Her family between 1870-1872 built the Peace Dale Congregational Church and built a townhouse for the Town Hall, via her grandfather’s donations.
“Most of these buildings are still in use today,” Cotter said, adding that Hazard Memorial Hall houses the Peace Dale Public Library.
Historian McBurney to speak in next installment of series
The South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Committee will welcome noted Rhode Island historian Christian McBurney as its fourth speaker in its 300th Anniversary Speaker Series.
McBurney will speak on “The Rise and Fall of the South Kingstown Planters, 1660 to 1783” on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. in the South Kingstown High School Auditorium.
Complimentary copies of the new South Kingstown 300th Anniversary commemorative magazine will be available at this event.
McBurney has authored 10 books, including six on the American Revolutionary War, most of which focus on Rhode Island. His latest book is “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade.”
For a full list of events and speakers, please go to www.southkingstownri.com/sk300.
