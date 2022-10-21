NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association.
Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert Patterson.
The Pier Residents Association’s stated mission is to preserve the town’s unique character. The group has held similar forums for past elections, including a Zoom event in 2020.
Vice-president Dennis Lynch and board member Kevin McKenna were moderators.
All candidates for council seats were invited to the live event, Lynch said. Alicia Vignali Henry said she was out of the country, and Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Win Hames did not respond, Lynch said.
Six of the participating candidates said they support the town’s controversial new ordinance limiting college rentals to three unrelated students. The ordinance is on hold until a Superior Court judge rules on its validity.
“It’s very critical and integral to the town to bringing some sort of balance back,” between renters and year-round residents, Ferrandi said.
A lack of year-round housing is a problem, Lawler said. She would vote for the ordinance again if necessary.
“We don’t really have a year-round community,” she said. “We have the students and then the summer people coming in.”
Dzwierzynski and Mannix said they’d also support appealing the case if the town loses, but Kelly disagreed.
“I don’t think we should litigate and appeal and appeal,” she said. The ordinance, and others, she said “need to be revisited by the stakeholders in the town.”
All candidates said they support the similar ordinance limiting rentals to four unrelated people.
Most also support a proposed short-term rental ordinance, but said more workshops are needed to craft it to be suitable for Narragansett.
“People in the community brought forth interesting ideas on how to regulate it,” Kelly said. “It’s important we examine all the issues and come to agreement.”
Patterson called the initial proposal convoluted.
“It collapsed under its own weight,” he said. “I support maintaining our neighborhoods but I don’t think making onerous rules is the answer. We need more data.”
Candidates also took aim at the campaigning that a political action committee called One Narragansett has done in recent weeks. The group has put up signs around town in support of Cicilline Buonanno, Hames, Kelly, Patterson and Vignali Henry.
One Narragansett’s web page offers a “how to vote” graphic directing voters to choose only those candidates.
Hundreds of college students have registered to vote in town in recent weeks, Lynch said, asking if it’s good for democracy.
Kopech said anyone who registers to vote “is good for democracy,” and they have the right to do so, but she did not know about a large influx of college voters.
“We could lose our town if a council is elected that will go along with a PAC,” Lawler said, calling One Narragansett a PAC for out-of-state landlords that has recruited college students to vote.
“How they can vote in town is to get the college students to register to vote, which they have,” Lawler said.
One Narragansett says it supports “a Narragansett for everyone” and that its favored candidates are committed to completing the new library, supporting local businesses, creating more affordable housing for families and preserving natural resources, as well as eliminating divisiveness.
The group’s latest campaign finance disclosure form shows that seven of its 23 contributors list addresses in Narragansett. Others list addresses in places such as Boston and its suburbs, Stamford, Connecticut and Nyack, New York.
Mannix said the PAC is advocating for a single issue.
“They literally are coming out to register students so that some of the reforms, basically the three student ordinance, gets repealed. It’s a sad day for Narragansett,” he said.
Kelly said people have the right to vote where they are living.
“I welcome everyone to vote, you don’t have to own property in Bonnet Shores,” she said. “I see nothing nefarious about it.”
Patterson agreed with Kelly and Kopech, and encouraged people to get involved.
Dzwierzynski said the town hall had been “inundated” with about 300 voter applications the previous week, just before the registration deadline.
“It’s just unfortunate because in the end … this election will tell us who controls the town: year-round residents or college students and out-of-town owners.”
Ferrandi said students are “being used as pawns,” and called the situation unfortunate.
“Little old Narragansett has a PAC now,” he said.
Candidates also said they’d support looking at capacity limits for the town beach, and time limits for parking on Ocean Road.
“We do need to do more work understanding parking issues, but I support it,” Dzwierzynski said. Mannix said he would not, because in the past residents had opposed such measures.
Regarding the redevelopment of the Lighthouse Inn in Galilee, candidates generally agreed the town deserves a seat at the table in talks with the state about developing the site, even though it is owned by the state. A clear vision for the property needs to be developed, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.