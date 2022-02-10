NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The fabricated story of military service, illness and other claims by a former commander of the North Kingstown VFW Post 152 ranks among the growing number of “stolen valor” allegations in the country, said national experts on the matter.
“We see an awful lot of stolen valor cases in all shapes and sizes,” Jason J. Metrick, U.S. assistant inspector general for investigations with the National Archives and Records Administration, told The Independent.
Two years ago, investigators at the National Archives took steps to make their research resources more available to federal and local law enforcement to deal with what they suspect is an increase in stolen valor cases to obtain benefits or loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glenna Whitley, co-author of the 1998 book, “Stolen Valor,” told The Independent she agreed that cases are mounting as social media entices people to engage in more of this kind of fraud.
The trend was felt locally last week when the commander of North Kingstown’s VFW Post 152 resigned over stolen valor accusations.
After records checks by veterans advocates, it was found that Sarah Cavanaugh, who served as commander since October 2020, was never a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and did not have a Purple Heart medal as she claimed.
Actually, she had no military record at all and now federal investigators are looking into her claims. She faces possible penalties, which include fines and imprisonment, under the 2013 federal Stolen Valor Act.
She could not be reached by phone or email despite numerous attempts.
What is Stolen Valor?
Stolen valor involves falsely claiming military service, a certain rank which was not earned, war time or service duties that never occurred, claims of military decorations never actually awarded and other embellishments.
Either impostors make the claims or those with military service are making their resume more distinguished than the facts support. It goes beyond just appearances, but is often used to prey on individuals and organizations who give money to military-related causes and to claim benefits that those committing the fraud are not entitled to receive.
Federal and state laws often pertain to people who fraudulently claim to have received a valor award specified in the act, with the intention of obtaining money, property, or other tangible benefit by convincing another that he or she received the award.
Cavanaugh has claimed to numerous non-profits she was a veteran, had various medals and even solicited financial assistance for an alleged diagnosis of late-stage cancer.
Metrick and Whitley said that those kinds of stolen valor claims often appear among people who are more sophisticated in their approach to the matter and who have motives beyond just wanting to assume an identity that confers importance because the public often holds military service in high esteem.
“There’s a lot of people pretending to be something they are not out there,” said Whitley. “There’s the image of the fighter pilot in the cockpit and the person says, ‘That’s me, that’s me.’ But it isn’t really.”
To help build the fabrication of that image, they buy old documents and change them and they go to flea markets and get medals, she said. The pretenders will also go online or to costume shops or Army-Navy stores to get uniforms.
If the pretending just occurs in their house or comes out during Halloween, the fantasy has no real harm, experts said. It is when those doing venture into the real world they get themselves in trouble by actually living their new identity, they added.
In the sense of military impersonations, it can lead to focused efforts to convince people these military exploits are real, such as Cavanaugh did when giving speeches about service she never performed or battles in which she was never engaged, they said.
Psychological Reasons
Dr. Anthony Gallo, a psychiatrist in North Kingstown, said that people often invent identities to get attention.
“The military is an exalted status. Who wouldn’t want to be a hero?” he said, adding that there also are mental illnesses that can lead to these impersonations.
Elishewah Rosa Weisz in her 2016 doctoral study, “Stolen Valor: The People Who Commit Military Impersonation,” found several psychological explanations for military impersonation.
“Admiration and respect which accompany high ranks and the excitement of combat positions are a considerable influence. Being admired and respected by people who listen to what you have to say, such as war stories, can be addictive. Besides admiration and respect there is the idea of uniqueness,” she wrote.
People feel the need to be special and different from one another and since fairly few people in U.S. society enlist in the military and even fewer serve in combat positions, serving in the military makes a person special and unique. Impersonation may be a way for an impersonator to feel unique without having to go through the dangers and tribulations of military service, Weisz maintained.
There are also various psychiatric disorders, she said, including some that contain symptoms of grandiose thinking — thinking one is a hero for example — of manipulation, and of lying.
“All these manifestations may be visible and possibly necessary for someone to impersonate another, in some cases for decades. Psychiatric disorders may also benefit a person if the disorder is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recognized disorder, which means there is a financial and therapeutic benefit to be gained,” she said.
Line Crossed
Whitley and Metrick said a line is crossed when the fantasy extends to taking on real-life positions in the community to misrepresent the military and further when people use that fraudulent identity to obtain money and benefits they don’t deserve.
The danger in this false representation is often for small charities and other organizations that don’t check the person’s credentials, Rob Couture, the director of communications and public affairs for the Washington, D.C. national office of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, told The Independent.
While state and federal offices may ask for proof of requests for money, the thousands of non-profit organizations may not.
This is the point that appears to have ensnared Cavanaugh. Several weeks ago, she sent an urgent request to the Providence-based HunterSeven Foundation. She claimed to be fighting Stage IV lung cancer. While donations started coming in, so did some tips that Cavanaugh pretended to be a veteran with service honors.
An investigation started and the fraudulent claims of military service were verified by the foundation working with federal officials, according to the HunterSeven Foundation, a veteran-founded nonprofit organization specializes in medical research and education specifically on the post-9/11 veterans.
No money received actually ever went to Cavanaugh, whose alleged deception was uncovered before any disbursements.
Social Media’s Role
Whitley said that social media has helped with the proliferation people deciding to represent false military credentials, especially for younger people who easily today slip into online worlds with made-up identities different than their real ones.
She said that it is easy in the fast-moving social media environment to both see attractive identities and then model them for yourself. Before social media, it was harder to access that kind of enticing information easily, she said.
Couture said he knows of a general who has had to stop several instances of his identity purloined and offered as real.
However, actual statistics on the numbers of claims of false military identities offered or used in violation of federal law could not be obtained. Various federal offices said they did not keep them.
Nonetheless, stolen valor remains a hot-button matter for military organizations and their advocates across the county, such as stolenvalor.com, which offers resources on understanding the issue and purchase of the book that Whitley co-authored with B. G. Burkett, a U.S. Army veteran.
“Every time there’s some misrepresentation that’s found out and tarnishes the military, a little bit of that faith and confidence in it goes away,” Couture said.
