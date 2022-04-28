SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The music will play again after all this Labor Day weekend.
Two months after news that it was done for good, the Rhythm & Roots Festival is apparently back – with a new owner and organizer taking the reins with the blessing of festival founder Chuck Wentworth.
Word of the festival’s return came April 19. There’s no lineup yet, but it’s scheduled to take place Sept. 2-4 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown.
Taking over the responsibilities of planning and putting on the show is Goodworks Entertainment, based in Hartford, Connecticut.
The good news for the fans who made the annual trek to Charlestown — some doing so for decades — is that it will be the same festival they know and love, according to Goodworks CEO and co-founder Tyler Grill.
“We don’t plan on making any major changes to Rhythm & Roots as we will strive to continue the legacy that Chuck and his family have built over the years,” Grill said. “Furthermore, Chuck and the family will stay on as consultants to aid and assist in the transition process as we take over the day to day operations of the festival.”
Wentworth, owner of Lagniappe Productions, sold the festival to Goodworks after announcing he would no longer be able to produce it following a health scare during the 2021 festival.
In its announcement, Rhythm & Roots described Goodworks as an “independent, community-minded” outfit – just right for Wentworth.
“Goodworks is a perfect fit to take over the festival,” Wentworth said. “Their underlying philosophies mirror that of those exemplified by Lagniappe Productions for the past 23 years.”
Grill and Goodworks co-founder Dave Rosenfeld said they saw the advantages of taking on responsibility for the community-based festival, and also relished the chance to work with the well-known Wentworth.
“What drew us to Rhythm & Roots, was the idea of tying together community, culture and the arts, along with the big appeal of working with Wentworth,” Rosenfeld said. “This will be our first time in Rhode Island, and we want it to be a win-win.”
Grill and Wentworth are said to be collaboratively selecting this year’s musical talent and finalizing remaining logistics. Initial artist lineup and ticketing details will reportedly arrive in the coming weeks.
Wentworth, the festival’s producer since its start in 1998, announced in February that his health concerns forced him to step away from the yearly celebration of roots music and dance that drew more than 10,000 visitors to the grounds of Ninigret Park each Labor Day weekend.
It was last year’s festival, a return to live music after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 show, that served as a wake-up call for Wentworth. He suffered a major medical event that landed him in the hospital for two of the festival’s three days.
The festival has brought an eclectic and acclaimed roster of artists through southern Rhode Island over the previous 23 years. Headliners over the last few years alone have included John Hiatt, Rosanne Cash, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, Richard Thompson and Steve Earle.
Dozens of musicians performed on three stages. More than 1,000 campers, including food vendors, artisans and families, made Ninigret Park home for three days.
Visitors were treated to delicacies ranging from Cajun and Creole to Southern-style barbecue, Greek, Middle Eastern and New England seafood.
Over the years the festival offered something for everyone — lessons in the basics of the jitterbug, two-step and waltz, as well as the zydeco dance style; a music workshop tent where performers and audience could interact; a Cajun Fiddle Academy for youngsters. A merchant area specialized in hard-to-find CDs and recordings, authentic handcrafted musical instruments, fine custom jewelry, clothing and other festive items.
More than 300 volunteers — the majority of whom returned year after year — helped run the festival with Wentworth, his wife Deb, their children, grandchildren and extended family.
