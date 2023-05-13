Pappas OPT Physical, Sports & Hand Therapy clinic located at 650 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown received its Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Safe Zone certification.
Certification requirements for BCBSRI LGBTQ Safe Zones include staff training specific to the care of LGBTQ+ patients, protection for patients and staff from discrimination based on gender identity or expression, gender neutral bathrooms, inclusive forms and procedures, and a public commitment to connecting with and serving the LGBTQ community.
Safe Zone sites including primary care, behavioral health, oral health, palliative care, older adult care, pediatric care, physical rehabilitation, child and family services, organizations serving individuals who have experienced sexual assault, domestic abuse and substance abuse, and more.
The other members of the latest cohort of new LGBTQ Safe Zones are:
- Pappas OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy’s locations also in Lincoln and Woonsocket.
- Suzanne Lowe, certified nurse midwife, in Johnston
- JStone Therapy, adult clinical therapist Julie Stone, in North Providence.
“We understand that feeling respected and safe is critical to the LGBTQ community which has historically experienced mistreatment and discrimination in healthcare settings,” said Scott Gowrie, Safe Zone program lead.
“We’re pleased that our Safe Zone program continues its steady growth and now includes a broad range of providers. This latest cohort importantly includes several major providers that offer gender-affirming care and sexual health services, including practices that specialize in serving adolescents.”
New Safe Zones are designated twice a year and the latest additions includes five sites that are part of Lifespan and its affiliate, Coastal Medical:
- Hasbro Children’s Hospital Adolescent Medical Clinic, which provides specialized care in sexual and reproductive health, gender-affirming services, and eating disorders
- Hasbro Children’s Hospital Rehabilitation Services
- The Miriam Hospital Infectious Disease Department
- The Miriam Hospital’s Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Clinic
- Coastal Medical Consultants in Cardiology
Lifespan’s ongoing partnership with BCBSRI in receiving Safe Zone certification is a testament to their commitment to safe, affirming, and inclusive care for LGBTQ+ people.
These are the first Miriam Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital locations to receive Safe Zone certification, which provide a broad range of services meeting specific needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Last fall, 19 Coastal Medical sites were designated Safe Zones and the total number has grown to 22 for Coastal Medical Safe Zone sites.
Since the BCBSRI LGBTQ program began in 2016, 80 facilities have achieved Safe Zone designation.
South Kingstown
- Residential Properties’ newest office is now located at 271 Main Street in Wakefield.
“As Rhode Island’s #1 real estate company, Residential Properties Ltd. is excited to have a brand-new office on Main Street in Wakefield,” the company said in a prepared statement.
“This location provides us with a bright, inviting space, which is easily accessible to all our clients, as well as anyone who just wants to stop in and say hello or ask any real estate questions they may have. Our knowledgeable Realtors are local real estate experts who can assist with all facets of the industry, including residential, commercial, and rental real estate,” the statement said.
The office is open Monday through Saturday from 9am-5pm, as well as Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.residentialproperties.com.
- The Field of Artisans has announced its upcoming schedule of booths and displays for South Kingstown, Narragansett and Charlestown. This season South County collaborating partners include South County Museum, The General Stanton Inn, Whalers Brewing Company, Shaidzon Beer Co., the Town of South Kingstown at the Town Beach.
Field of Artisans is a pop-up community, event production company and consultant for makers and entrepreneurs. It aims to provide a platform that facilitates exposure, conversation and connection for local artisans and art appreciators.
“In its ninth year, Field of Artisans has evolved in the most positive way,” organizers said. “Our community is approachable yet forward thinking. Year after year, new artisans reach out to get involved and we have the pleasure of seeing the growth in returning artisans. The Field of Artisans markets have become a familiar seasonal activity for shoppers, locals and visitors in southern New England. Our pop-ups are intimate and highly curated.”
For more information about dates and displays, visit www.fieldofartisans.com.
- Bowse Builders has opened a new showroom located at 330 Main Street in Wakefield.
With over four decades in the construction industry in South County, Bowse Builders offers a one stop kitchen experience from design to finish. Its team of highly skilled carpenters and project managers will provide professional guidance and craftsmanship to create your dream kitchen.
Bowse Kitchens are designed for your life. If you are looking for a thoughtfully designed kitchen with 100% customizable, highly functioning cabinetry, contact Bowse Builders today. For more information, visit www.bowsebuilders.com.
- Nutrition Dynamix changed in ownership earlier with new owners Bev, Desiree, and Armand Fournier assuming control of the organization in Wakefield.
“We are so excited to share that we have taken ownership of Nutrition Dynamix in Wakefield in addition to our ‘Gansett Nutrition Club’ in Narragansett,” the group said in a written statement.
“The past two-plus years at Gansett Nutrition have been so incredibly rewarding to our entire family. We have met so many amazing people and we are so grateful to be able to do what we do each and every day,” they said.
“We are so happy and excited to be a part of both amazing communities serving up healthy, energizing shakes and teas, protein coffees and snacks, pre and post workout and so much more,” the statement said. It is open seven days/week: Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Westerly Community Credit Union (WCCU) has recently been named one of Providence Business News’ 2023 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. WCCU was one of 31 mid-sized companies receiving this honor.
WCCC has branch locations in Westerly, Richmond, Wakefield and Coventry.
Companies were judged on their policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics and through a confidential survey of their employees to measure the employee experience.
“We are very proud to receive this honor,” stated Stephen White, President/CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union. “We work hard to create a positive work environment that supports the growth of our most important asset, our employees.”
Narragansett
- A new Your Blue Store is coming to South County, making it the fifth Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) store in Rhode Island and once again broadening the community reach of its popular and customer-friendly stores.
Rhode Islanders will soon be able to enjoy the convenience of “Your Blue Store’s” in-person service at the Salt Pond Shopping Center, 91 Point Judith Road in Narragansett.
Already under construction, it will be the largest “Your Blue Store” when it joins existing locations in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln and Warwick in the fall of 2023.
Like all “Your Blue Store” locations, the Narragansett site will offer Rhode Islanders a personal touch and neighborhood convenience and is part of BCBSRI’s efforts to reach residents where they’re most comfortable.
Whether it’s online, on the phone, in the “Your Blue Bus” or at a “Your Blue Store,” the goal is the same — to help Rhode Islanders stay healthy and make it easy for them to understand and navigate health insurance.
“I am excited to expand the reach of ‘Your Blue Store’ locations across Rhode Island and into South County, a community of which my family and I are a part. ‘Your Blue Store’ and its unmatched face-to-face service have redefined the member-health insurer experience,” said Melissa Cummings, executive vice president and chief customer officer.
“The stores have been so successful that locations now extend from Blackstone Valley to our southern coast. Our ‘Your Blue Store’ teams are friendly, knowledgeable, and trusted — and they have roots in Rhode Island, just like our members.”
The “Your Blue Store” teams take pride in simplifying the sometimes-complicated aspects of health insurance and aim to speak to customers in plain language (whether that’s English, Spanish, or Portuguese).
Members can visit a “Your Blue Store” with benefit questions, for help finding a doctor, to take a fitness class, or to talk to a nurse about ways to save on medications. “Your Blue Store” also provides a way to learn more about BCBSRI health plans, including Medicare Advantage plans that have been rated 5-Stars by the federal government, allowing Rhode Islanders to enroll in a plan year-round.
Like other “Your Blue Store” locations, Narragansett will offer:
- One-on-one consultations to review plans and benefits
- Bill payment for Medicare Advantage and individual plan premiums
- Fitness classes and well-being workshops
- Immunizations and screenings
- Onsite nurse case managers and dieticians to help manage ongoing medical challenges
- Connections to local resources for housing, transportation, and food insecurity
- Friendship, support, and a sense of community
All stores feature a community room for fitness classes and other gatherings, as well as private consultation space to discuss care coordination with a staff nurse or nutritionist.
The Narragansett store will provide a convenient location for members who purchase their insurance directly or those who are covered by Blue Cross through area employers. Since 2013, Rhode Islanders have made nearly 350,000 visits to “Your Blue Store” locations.
