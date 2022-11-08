221103ind SKElection (copy)
File Photo: Michael Derr
As of right now (8:49 p.m.), with all 11 precincts reporting, it appears as if the local races in South Kingstown will break as follows->
South Kingstown Town Council: Barring a drastic change, it's a clean sweep once against for Democrats running for seats on the South Kingstown Town Council. For the second consecutive election, the Democratic slate has swept the local council race as incumbents Deborah Bergner, Rory McEntee and Jessica Rose finished 1-2-3 on the ballot, ahead of newcomers and fellow party members Michael Marran and Patricia Alley. Alley appears to have defeated Charles Gregory Sweet, the top Republican finisher in the race, by over 500 votes for the fifth and final spot on the council.
South Kingstown School Committee: It appears with all precincts reporting that incumbents for the South Kingstown School Committee's open seats will return to the board as Democrat Carol Vetter and Independent candidate Katherine Macinanti, both members of the current committee, finished first and second ahead in the race. Democrat James Restivo easily captured the final vacancy on the board in this election, finishing third overall past Republican challenge Michael Day by over 1,700 votes total.
Check out this week's Independent Newspaper for up-to-date coverage of all local races in North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown.

