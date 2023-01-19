NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced that $2 million in federal funds will be put toward inserting sidewalks along both sides of the road between Camp Avenue and West Main Street, and on West Main Street, from Post Road to Brown Street.
The project is projected to be completed around 2025, and is an effort to improve pedestrian safety and stimulate businesses by making the busy roads more walkable, officials said at a press conference at the Post Road Plaza.
“These sidewalks will be here long after we’re gone and that’s a good investment for not only for ourselves but the next generation,” Reed said.
The project in total is expected to cost around $8 million, officials said, adding that the $2 million in federal loans will be combined with an additional $6 million of federal and state funding.
“It’s about 2 1/2 miles in length, we’re replacing old sidewalks, bringing them up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, so they’ll be safe – and in areas that there are no sidewalks, we’ll be building new ones,” Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti said.
Construction will begin at the end of 2024 and a consultant will be hired to design sidewalks and drainage, the director added.
Over the next year, officials will be running the project through resource management counseling approvals.
“We’re going to move this along quickly, some of these projects take a little more time – complex projects like this that involve utilities and drainage and ADA and resource requirements – take a little longer,” Alviti said. “But, we’re ready to put this money to work right away and get it in the ground.”
The sidewalk project has been in the works for over a decade.
“Over these last six years, we’ve prioritized it,“ North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis said. “We’ve talked to DOT and the director on a regular basis … But, as you could imagine, over these last 10 years, the cost of this project has risen. The challenge became ‘OK, we’ve put this money aside. Now it’s becoming a reality, but now the funding is different.’”
The Post Road area has a Chamber of Commerce, a public safety complex, a recreational facility, historic homes and a business community.
The business and residential communities around the Reynolds Farm area are also experiencing growth, Mollis said.
“Our goal for these past few years … is to bring these two miles together,” Mollis added. “An area with sidewalks that will make this area more pedestrian friendly (and) more business friendly … there’s no question it’s going to make the quality of life for residents better and it’s going to make the aesthetics better and it’s going to bring more businesses into North Kingstown.”
