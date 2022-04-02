NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A Narragansett Town Council hearing on Monday drew just a few questions about the proposed $34.6 million education budget, which would increase 4.3 percent from this year.
The bottom line education spending would go up by $1.45 million, raising Narragansett’s contribution to schools by 2.15 percent, or $582,000.
“We want to have great schools. We want to have families move to Narragansett because of the schools, and we think that they do,” Supt. of Schools Peter Cummings said.
Cummings said the department plans to cut two full-time staff at the elementary level this year, and make adjustments in staff at the other schools.
The town also will spend $1.5 million on a renovation of the high school’s auditorium this year. A related project will improve the air handler system.
“It is related. If you do one, you have to do both,” Cummings said.
The renovation project had been postponed for a couple of years because of COVID but can now proceed, Cummings said.
Other work would improve the parking lot as part of the Safe Routes to School initiative.
Total capital improvement comes in at about $1.9 million, Cummings said.
Salaries are set to rise 2.77 percent, and benefits by about 5.2 percent for the self-insured school department.
“We get a very good deal with that, but benefits are expensive,” Cummings said.
The state legislature has opted to level-fund its aid to schools this year, Cummings said.
“Long-term, we are hoping more students will be attracted to Narragansett,” he said. “When you have fewer students, you get less state aid.”
Narragansett’s portion of total spending dedicated to education is the lowest in South County, just 50 percent, according to Cummings.
“If you look at South Kingstown, that number is 70 percent,” he said. “Westerly is 68 percent.”
As of March 21, Narragansett’s proposed budget for 2022-23 is $67.1 million, an increase of 6 percent.
As far as COVID-19-related aid, the schools have until the end of 2024 to spend any funding.
“We’ve allocated the money to have it last as long as it can last,” Cummings said. “We’ve budgeted it in such a way to spread it out over that time period.”
The council typically plans to adopt the first reading of the budget ordinance in mid-May, with a second, final adoption in early June after public hearings.
