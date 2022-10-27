KINGSTON, R.I. — It’s more than 100 years old, but Ranger Hall at the University of Rhode Island is giving students studying communications and media a state-of-the-art learning experience.
The university called on an alumnus with a very familiar face — CNN anchor and chief national correspondent John King — to headline a ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday afternoon at Ranger.
King worked for the Associated Press in Providence when he graduated from URI in 1985 and before moving on to CNN. He has covered 10 presidential elections during his career and moderated three presidential debates.
King said he enjoyed the visit to his alma mater and seeing the new Ranger Hall.
“It’s just a remarkable facility,” he told a gathering of more than 100 URI students, staff, supporters and alumni who came to the ceremonial opening.
The nearly $15 million renovation of Ranger, the new home to the Harrington School of Communication and Media, finished in August.
Students like Katie Riedy, a class of 2024 communication studies major, are already using the building’s new media and film labs, video editing suites, active-learning classrooms and computer labs.
“I’m thrilled to be here as we celebrate the completed renovation of Ranger Hall,” Riedy said. “As I came of age, I noticed how many of my greatest heroes were experts at communication, and how their abilities aided their work wherever they were … I’ve learned the heart of communication is understanding.”
Initial work to renovate the historic Ranger Hall, located on URI’s quadrangle since 1914, was completed in 2016.
The first part of the project updated Ranger’s first floor. The work resulted in a film screening room, video editing suites with modern computers and software, computer labs, classroom space and a living/learning room for students to gather, study and collaborate. A media equipment center provides cameras, microphones and other equipment for multimedia projects.
The final phase renovated Ranger’s second, third and fourth floors, opening an additional 23,600 square feet of usable space.
It adds a total of seven new classrooms, including active-learning classrooms designed for student collaboration. Two new editing suites are available for visual media projects.
The new film production lab serves as a teaching sound stage, with a green screen, property room and space to build walled sets. Informal study spaces throughout the building offer students spaces to work, relax or chat with classmates.
“We’ve opened the doors for our students to incredible learning spaces,” Jen Riley, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said.
Those new spaces in Ranger complement communication and media facilities elsewhere on campus, including Harrington’s Broadcast Center in Chafee Hall.
The renovations also provide space for Harrington’s administrative staff, giving students easy access to advising and other services.
Ammina Kothari, director of the Harrington School, said that Ranger was designed as a learning and gathering place for students in each of the school’s seven academic programs, which include communication studies, journalism, public relations, sports communication and media, writing and rhetoric, film media, and library and information studies.
“The new Ranger Hall has solidified Harrington’s position as a national leader that not only provides timely education,” Kothari said, “but also resources and facilities for students to practice the skills they are getting in the classroom.”
The school, established in 2009, is named after Richard and Jean Harrington, supporters and donors who helped URI to bring the renovations to fruition.
Richard Harrington is the former CEO of Thomson Reuters, and a Class of 1973 URI graduate.
He said he’s looking forward to seeing the new facility help the Harrington School in its continued growth.
“A lot of this is for the faculty and staff so they can have the best tools and equipment to work with and have fun doing their jobs,” Harrington said. “But most importantly, it’s for the students.”
King reminisced about his time at URI and how it set him on the path to success at CNN.
“It’s been a long and remarkable ride, and I owe so much of it to this place,” King said. “And I can tell the students who are here now: You might not realize it every day, but you’re getting the same gift that I now realize I got when I walked this beautiful place.”
The CNN anchor also complimented Riedy, one of the inaugural 100 recipients of the prestigious Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship for Public Service, after her poised presentation.
“When you’re sharing your resume, give me a crack at it,” he told Riedy. “You are remarkable and you’re doing something right.”
During the ceremony, URI President Marc Parlange thanked the donors and supporters of the project and welcomed visitors, students and staff to take a peek inside Ranger Hall.
“This is going to be a place for collaboration, for honest discussion, and I think it’s something that we’re going to feel really good about,” Parlange said. “This is important, and I really look forward to seeing what the future holds.”
