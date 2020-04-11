SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The public is invited to join in on two South Kingstown budget hearings scheduled to take place April 15 and 16.
Because of restrictions in place that limit the number of people that can gather in one place, the town will use an online video conferencing system to hold the hearings.
Town officials tested the Zoom software on Tuesday and planned a Town Council test Wednesday. The council will also hold a regular meeting on April 13.
The proposed spending plan includes $27.4 million in general government spending, an increase of 5.3 percent, and $61.8 million in school expenditures, a 0.76 percent hike. In addition, $2.3 million worth of capital expenditures for the town and schools are planned.
The Town Council adopted the preliminary budget 3-2 on March 23.
“It doesn’t commit the Town Council to any particular decision as better information becomes available over the next few weeks,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said.
Zarnetske and Finance Director Zachary Saul plan to brief the council again before the hearings, based on new information about how the pandemic response affects the timetable and the figures.
“We’re going to know a lot more on the night of the 15th,” he said. Adoption of the budget is scheduled for April 27, but the council can change it at any point up to that vote, Zarnetske said.
The charter requires budget adoption by May 1, but the state could alter how the town takes action, according to Zarnetske.
“In this circumstance, more information is way better. We just don’t know what’s going to happen in April, May, June and July,” he said.
But leaving the budget at the 2019-20 levels would likely require layoffs, Zarnetske said.
“We have contractual obligations that, if we were to ignore, would necessitate reductions in force at both the municipal and school level. We cannot have a zero increase and retain the employees we have,” he said.
The budget proposes a property tax rate increase of 1.6 percent, from $14.45 per thousand dollars of value to $14.68.
“I think 1.6 percent is a very reasonable and responsible increase in normal times,” Council President Abel Collins said. “Clearly these are not normal times.”
The proposed budget notes that the increase is well below the 2.49 percent inflation rate reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for the 12 month period from January 2019 to January 2020.
The proposed property tax levy would increase 3 percent, to a total of $77.4 million.
The proposed budget includes the use of $500,000 of the town’s unassigned fund balance, which is $50,000 less than the prior year. General Fund revenues are projected to increase by $1,370,117 or 5.3 percent, however the calculations were done before the onset of widespread shutdown of the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has hit every level,” Councilor Joe Viele, who voted not to adopt, said. “There are a lot of unknowns … we’re looking at something now that’s much more dramatic than anything we could’ve predicted.”
Governor Gina Raimondo’s proposed budget includes $1,417,363 in aid to South Kingstown, which represents an increase of $344,584 over what was provided in 2020. The governor’s budget also projects a $128,602 increase in pass through aid from increases in the hotel tax, and meals and beverage taxes – also before pandemic closures were enacted.
The governor’s proposed budget would reduce aid to the schools by $692,317.
The School Committee adopted the school department’s 2020-21 budget on Feb. 11 and the school superintendent provided the budget, per the Town Charter, to the town manager on Feb. 14.
Factoring in grant funds, Superintendent Linda Savastano’s proposed budget is $64,482,692, an increase in total expenditures of 0.84 percent over the current $63.9 million spending plan.
The property tax appropriation portion of school revenues is expected to increase by 2 percent, to just under $56 million, for next year’s budget. Total revenues with grants included come to $64.4 million.
The school budget factors in $4.5 million in state aid, a 13 percent decline from this year’s $5.2 million.
The effects of the pandemic on the town were on the minds of councilors when they accepted the preliminary budget.
“How do we make do with less,” Councilor Bryant Da Cruz, who also voted not to adopt the budget, said. “That’s what it comes down to.”
