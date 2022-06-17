After a lengthy and contentious debate Tuesday, the Rhode Island State Senate approved a bill by Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin to raise the legal age to buy firearms and ammunition in Rhode Island from 18 to 21. The bill, which was introduced in the House by Rep. Teresa Tanzi and passed 52-16 last week, is one of three new measures by lawmakers to prevent gun violence in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The new age requirement joins a bill banning firearm magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition and a bill banning the carrying of loaded shotguns in public as new measures expected to be signed by Governor Dan McKee this week. Do you agree with the new age requirement for purchases firearms and ammunition? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

