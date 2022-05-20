Area tourism councils are seeking a rollback of a special contribution of five percent of their lodging tax revenue that goes specifically just for the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The premise that PWCVB is deserving of this revenue because ‘they promote the whole state’ we disagree with,” said Evan Smith, president and chief executive officer for Discover Newport, the council in that area, and speaking for tourism district officials around the state.
Among the leaders in other state-designated tourism organizations agreeing are Louise Bishop, president of the South County Tourism Council and Bob Billington of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
Bishop said that other state-designated organizations have offerings that also bring people to Rhode Island.
The contribution to Providence from every tourism district is an outdated concept crafted by the late Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci when seeking funds for revitalizing the city, say several tourism district officials.
Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce also supported the rollback.
“It was done years ago to help favor the Providence-Warwick area, but since then there has been tremendous growth in tourism in the individual regions of the state,” he said.
A bill is currently under legislative consideration again — similar to a measure killed last year by lawmakers — to remove the requirement that five percent of the hotel tax revenue be paid to the Providence-Warwick tourism organization.
The money instead would go back to the regional tourism district where the hotel or residential unit is located. The money comes from a hotel tax charged for lodging in the state.
State law requires a hotel tax of five percent, which is split up into segments of 45 percent to the tourism districts, 25 percent to the state, 25 percent to the town or city in which the hotel is located and five percent to the Providence Convention and Visitors Bureau (PCVB).
On a hotel bill of $1,400 for a weekend stay, for example, the five percent would equal $70 and would then be divided into $31.50 for the tourism district, $17.50 each for the town and the state and $3.50 for the PVCB.
While perhaps a small amount of any individual bill, it amounts to big money going to the PVCB on an annual basis. In 2019 the amount contributed was $725,045. In the last two years — years in which overall tourism to Rhode Island was impacted by the pandemic, the amount dropped to $565,535 in 2020 and $389,906 in 2021.
According to Bishop, the regular yearly average contribution to PVCB is about $725,000 which is money the individual tourism districts would prefer to use themselves on advertising, whether through billboards, in magazines, through digital ads online, or in other promotions to tout the state as a tourist destination spot.
“It is imperative (now) that the funds remain in their respective regions to ensure growth,” Bishop said, noting the importance of promoting more than just the Providence area.
According to Bishop, in 1985 Rhode Island created destination marketing organizations (DMO) that evolved into the present-day regional tourism bureaus. All regions would be self-sustaining via the hotel tax, she said.
In 1993, she said, the administration of then-Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci convinced the state legislature to give PVCB a share of the hotel and other lodging taxes across the state for the growth of the Providence.
Kristen Adamo, president and CEO Providence-Warwick bureau opposed the rollback last year. She did not respond to email inquiries for comment about this year’s renewed effort but noted in testimony last year to legislators that her bureau brings in people for conventions in the Greater Providence area and in turn they visit other areas of the state to contribute to those local economies.
“In short, our work has never been greater or more important, but we have less staff and resources with which to do it,” she said.
“Taking this five percent away at such a pivotal time will not only cause the latest and largest blow in what has been a series of punches that began in March 2020,” Adamo said in that testimony.
Smith countered, “The current board and President of the PCVB did not create the existing problem with the funding formula. However, they have an opportunity to fix the funding formula problem they inherited.”
“The point is that all tourism regions in the state should have the same revenue formula based on the number of hotel rooms in their district,” he said.
At the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, President Bob Billington, agreed.
The money is needed elsewhere these days, the other tourism officials said, to help with increasing costs for promotion of individual tourism districts that help support local economies within the state.
“The funds would certainly make a difference,” Billington said. “This has been a long three years navigating through Covid and still trying to assist the Blackstone Valley businesses and organizations we work to serve on a daily basis.”
“An organization can only receive so many grants to try to keep the ‘wheels turning,’” he added.
Smith from Newport suggested an alternative tax to replace the one he wants repealed.
“We believe Providence should take measures to introduce a dedicated local city tax that would help support funding of convention sales for the convention center,” he said. “Many other cities have dedicated taxes that help support convention centers.”
