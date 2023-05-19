NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council unanimously approved beach fees for the 2023 summer season this week.
The daily admission fee, which passed 4-0 with President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler abstaining from the vote, will remain $12. The daily parking fee is $10 and weekend and holiday parking is $15.
Adults (ages 18-61) cost $25 per person, youths (12-17) cost $10, and parking costs $50. Senior citizens, disabled veterans and those actively serving, as well as members of the Narragansett Tribe all have free access, according to a cost chart provided by the town.
Generated revenue from beach admissions, parking fees, facility rentals, and contracted services provides the sole source of funding for beach-related costs. This includes capital improvements, operating costs for grounds and building maintenance, supplies, personnel expenses, aesthetic upgrades, safety and lifeguard equipment, staff uniforms, security surveillance systems, handicapped accessible path mats, ADA wheelchairs, and the Beach Enterprise Fund (BEF).
The BEF’s basis is formed by revenue and expenditures and fully pays for operations and capital costs of the beach without help from the town’s general funds.
Through a five-year review of the BEF, coupled with the recent 2022 financial audit of the beach season, the total operating revenue versus operating expense showed the least amount of margin overall in the half-decade span — with the audit reporting that the beach operating income was $99,394.
Town officials said that plans are “underway to examine the Beach Enterprise Fund and attempt to ascertain what a healthy fund balance should be.”
When this is determined, officials could look to increase fees. Costs have remained identical since 2017, according to data provided by the town.
Lawler said she would like it for the town to move to take out the commercial transferable pass and “have it no longer available,” for hotels, AirBnbs, “and the like.”
“They’re very welcome to come to our beach and they can pay the daily admittance,” Lawler said. “I’m not quite sure why the town is giving a discount to commercial entities.”
Ferrandi agreed with Lawler’s sentiment, along with members of the community who were present at the meeting.
Resident Catherine Celeberto said that less money is being taken in than in the past, “and yet the expenses are going up and yet there’s no recommendations to increase the beach fees. That doesn’t make any kind of sense whatsoever … The fees are going to have to be increased at some point.”
Celeberto added, it would be better for the town to do so incrementally rather than having a “huge increase” next year.
Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski said that although she supports the prices as they are, she acknowledged that the council can look into changes for the next beach season, rather than in “the final hour” for 2023.
Resident Harry Schofield voiced his displeasure, particularly at the prospect of visitors receiving price cuts through staying at hotels.
“There’s absolutely no reason people staying in hotels and inns should be getting a discount for the beach, it’s ridiculous,” Schofield said. “Everyone knows this beach has been a jewel of the town for more than 100 years and it’s being overused and underfunded. And reasonable fees, people can afford to pay them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.