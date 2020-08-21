NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Advocates in favor of renovating the former Belmont Market building into a library announced Monday that they had reached an agreement that would allow the building’s sole commercial tenant, Pier Liquors, to stay at its Pier Marketplace site.
The reported deal made Aug. 14 surprised town councilors, who said during Monday’s council meeting that they had not heard about it.
“We have heard about proposed settlements before, so we’ll have to see if there’s a signed settlement,” Council President Matthew Mannix said.
It involves the two grassroots groups Love Your Library and the Friends of the Narragansett Library, along with Pier Marketplace owner Gilbane, Inc. and Pier Liquors, according to a press release from the groups Tuesday.
The sides have agreed in principle to a long-term lease that would allow the library and liquor store to both operate in the Pier Marketplace for at least the next five years.
“We are pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Pier Liquors, and we are now looking forward to focusing on what’s really important: Ensuring Narragansett residents finally get the chance to enjoy the brand-new library they’ve been waiting for since overwhelmingly approving the investment in 2016,” Love Your Library President Nancy DeNuccio said.
The announcement did not delve into specifics of the agreement. The Independent reached out to Pier Liquors late Monday for comment, with no response.
In June, Pier Liquors owner Debra Siravo Manni called for a compromise between her family’s business and the library advocates.
Manni said she offered to drop Pier Liquors’ $735,000 purchase and sale agreement from 2019 with the town and made concessions on square footage and in return sought a long-term lease for the 3,000 square-foot liquor store.
At that time, Manni said the parties had met and agreed to the concept of a long-term lease, and that former council president Susan Cicilline Buonanno, who is running for re-election to the council, indicated she supported a compromise.
This summer Buonanno circulated a petition to put a question on the town’s November ballot that would support building a new library at the former Belmont/IGA site, which the town purchased in 2018. Voters in 2016 approved a $5.8 million bond referendum to build a new library, although it did not specifically name the Belmont site.
But a change in the Town Council later in 2018 tilted in favor of proponents of selling the town-owned Belmont building and renovating the existing library instead.
Efforts by the council to sell the building stalled and the matter ended up in court last year.
In November, Narragansett residents will be asked to approve two library-focused voter initiatives. One would prohibit any sale of the Belmont building parcel without voter approval. Another would direct the town to issue the $5.8 million bond passed in 2016 to start renovation of the Belmont building to house the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library.
“Passage of the voter initiatives included on this year’s ballot will successfully complete a nearly decade-long effort to enhance the center of our town with a beautiful, accessible community library,” DeNuccio said. “This has been a long-term labor of love for our coalition and thousands of our neighbors, and we’re looking forward to seeing it across the finish line in November.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.